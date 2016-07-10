Superb Accommodation and Comfort Provide By Timberland Inn & Suites

It is one of the best Castle Rock WA hotels near Mount St Helens National Volcanic Monument where guests can feel relaxed for an attractive rate.

October 5, 2016: Here is something for budget travelers visiting the city Castle Rock in Washington that would surely hold their attention. Timberland Inn and Suites is counted among the list of leading low rates hotels in Castle Rock WA which provide guests with all the essential amenities to enjoy a comfortable stay while keeping to their budgets. It is one of the clean, comfortable and affordable hotels near Mount St. Helens Area, looking forward for the opportunity to serve you and your family or colleagues, giving you an unforgettably positive experience that will make you want to stay with them again and again.



When you stay at Timberland Inn & Suites, you can park near your room, which means you don't have to drag your luggage through the lobby. It is one of the best Castle Rock WA hotels near Mount St Helens National Volcanic Monument where guests can feel relaxed for an attractive rate. They provide non-smoking rooms, have guest laundry facilities and offer coffee in the lobby.



They also have restaurants and a gift shop on-site. If your company doesn't have a big budget or you are paying for your business trip yourself, then Timberland Inn & Suites is a smart choice that is easy on the wallet.



The hotel features dual sound installation to ensure that noise is never a problem, making them a quiet choice for business and pleasure travelers. They are also nearby coffee and espresso on I-5 to make sure that your stay is a pleasant and enjoyable one.



Timberland Inn & Suites is one of the clean, comfortable and affordable hotels in Castle Rock WA and a great place to stay which is strongly dedicated to make your holiday comfortable and convenient in the city.



Company Profile : Timberland Inn & Suites

Address : 1271 Mount Saint Helens Way, Castle Rock, Washington, 98611 USA



Phone No: (360) 274 6002

Fax : +1 (360) 274-6335

Website Name: http://www.dodbusopps.com/148432/23.htm





http://www.dodbusopps.com/148432/23.htm



