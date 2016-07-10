Delta Lloyd rejects NN Group's takeover proposal

Delta Lloyd N.V. (hereafter "Delta Lloyd" or the "Company") notes the

announcement made by NN Group N.V. ("NN Group") on 5 October 2016 and confirms

that it received an unsolicited and conditional proposal from NN Group on 2

October 2016 regarding a possible cash offer for Delta Lloyd at a price of

?5.30 per ordinary share.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board (together, the "Boards") of Delta

Lloyd have carefully reviewed and considered NN Group's proposal.

The Boards believe that Delta Lloyd is a strong business with a compelling

strategy and a clear path to value creation on which it is showing good

progress.

Consistent with their fiduciary responsibilities, the Boards of Delta Lloyd are

not opposed to transactions that would create compelling value for shareholders

and deliver benefits to other stakeholders.

The Boards are of the opinion that the financial terms and conditions set out in

NN Group's proposal do not form an acceptable basis for such a transaction.

Accordingly they reject NN Group's proposal.



Hans van der Noordaa, chairman of Delta Lloyd's Executive Board, said: "We have

considered NN Group's proposal carefully and have decided to reject it. We have

a clear strategy and we are delivering on our priorities of capital, performance

and customer. We have made good progress during 2016. Our capital position is

now solid with opportunity to improve further capital generation and dividends.

In light of this, we cannot accept this proposal."



In coming to this decision the Boards took into account the following factors,

amongst others:



* The proposal substantially undervalues Delta Lloyd, its prospects and its

strategic opportunities

The terms of the proposal represent only 0.64x 30 June 2016 book value and

an implied consensus 2017E dividend yield of 5.6%[1]. The premium of 29% to



the closing price of 4 October 2016 is below market norms for cash

transactions of this type and for companies at our stage of recovery. The

premium is only 11% when compared to Delta Lloyd's undisturbed 6 month high

share price of ?4.79;

* The timing is opportunistic in light of Delta Lloyd's progress on its

strategy

Following a challenging period, Delta Lloyd has made strong progress on

stabilising its balance sheet and implementing its strategy including in

recent days the announced merger of Delta Lloyd's life businesses in The

Netherlands and Belgium. This proposal is opportunistic in its timing,

seeking to take control of the Company before shareholders, customers and

employees have fully benefitted from the realisation of management's plans;

* The proposal fails to reflect an appropriate share of benefits of Dutch

consolidation

The benefits of combining Dutch insurers are significant. These benefits

include cost synergies, avoided investment and project spend, capital and

financing synergies. The Boards believe that Delta Lloyd shareholders are in

a position to benefit from the value of these synergies through a number of

possible combinations now or in the future. NN Group's proposal does not

deliver an adequate share of this value for Delta Lloyd's shareholders.

The Boards believe that Delta Lloyd can create substantial value for

shareholders from implementing its current strategy:



* Delta Lloyd has made substantial progress during 2016 on its capital plan

The Company has implemented management actions to improve the strength and

stability of its balance sheet, including the Van Lanschot equity offering,

de-risking and ALM actions which delivered 173% Solvency II at 30 June

2016. Delta Lloyd continues to improve the level and resilience of its

capital through further management actions, including most recently the

Belgian merger announced on 5 October 2016, which is expected to add an

incremental 5 percentage points to its Solvency II ratio, and the Partial

Internal Model which is on track for implementation from 1 January 2018;

* Delta Lloyd is executing actions to improve operational performance and

capital generation Delta Lloyd has a clear plan to improve its life new

business margins and P&C combined ratio, to improve strategic asset

allocation, to reduce financing costs following deleveraging and to

implement its announced cost saving targets of c.?60m by 2018. These

measures together will mitigate the adverse impact of current low interest

rates on capital generation. Delta Lloyd remains committed to its capital

generation target of ?200-250m per annum over time and its target dividend

of ?130m for 2016; and

* Upside from realising the value of Delta Lloyd's customer franchise for

stakeholders

Delta Lloyd serves 4.2 million customers across the Netherlands and Belgium

through our strong multichannel platform, with leading positions in

attractive capital light segments of the life market such as defined

contribution pensions and protection. Delta Lloyd is a leader in IFA and

customer satisfaction and has a consistent track record of effective cost

management. In the context of the developing Dutch long term savings market,

this franchise is particularly well positioned for the future to drive value

upside for shareholders and other stakeholders.

