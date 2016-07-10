KONE equips Sydney's high-energy-efficiency commercial tower in Australia

KONE Corporation, press release, October 7, 2016



KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry has won an order to

supply 17 elevators to 100 Mount Street, North Sydney, Australia. This project

is a 5 Star, Green Star Design and a 5 Star NABERS (National Australian Built

Environment Rating System) rated commercial building in North Sydney Central

Business District (CBD). It is also a Property Council of Australia (PCA)

Premium grade building representing the latest in commercial office space.



The 42-level building will accommodate 40,500m2 of net lettable area towering

the North Sydney CBD Area. Upon its completion, 100 Mount Street will have an

option to include Raised Access Floor (RAF) systems based on the requirements of

tenants. This building is 148.55 meters tall above ground.



"We are very pleased to contribute to a project which has such high

environmental credentials with latest innovations in high rise design and

construction," says Axel Berkling, Executive Vice President for KONE Asia

Pacific.



KONE's people flow solutions will complement 100 Mount Street premium grade

design and high-quality facilities, and ensure smooth and safe traveling for its

occupants. The building will be equipped with 9 KONE MiniSpace(TM) high-speed

elevators with speed up to 7m/s and 8 KONE MonoSpace® elevators, with a speed up

to 2.5m/s.



The order was booked in the second quarter of 2016.



For further information, please contact:



Liisa Kivelä, Director, Communications, KONE Corporation, tel.

+358 204 75 4330, media(at)kone.com



About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in

the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and

automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization

to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective

People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in

taller, smarter buildings. In 2015, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.6

billion, and at the end of the year close to 50,000 employees. KONE class B

shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com













