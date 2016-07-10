(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE - Friday, 7 October 2016, 07:00 CEST
THREE IDYLLA(TM) TEST PERFORMANCE STUDIES TO BE PRESENTED AT ESMO ONCOLOGY
CONFERENCE
Mechelen, Belgium, 7 October 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an
innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today
announces that three studies on the performance of its Idylla(TM) based
molecular diagnostic tests will be presented at the renowned annual conference
of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), to be held from 7-11
October 2016 in Copenhagen (Denmark).
The ESMO conference is a major scientific oncology conference, attracting an
international community of experts across various disciplines, all focused on
finding the most effective cancer treatment solutions available today. With
approximately 20,000 attendees from all over the world, it offers a key platform
for academic groups and companies to present their latest advances in oncology
research.
Below is a summary of the performance studies presented at ESMO for three
different Idylla(TM) tests:
* AstraZeneca KRAS Comparison Study[1]: concerns a comparison study[2]
organised by AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, which assessed
KRAS mutation detection and functional characteristics such as time-to-
result and sensitivity across 12 different KRAS diagnostics technologies
commonly used in clinical practice, including the Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation
Test[3].
* Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF-EGFRS492R Mutation Assay Comparison Study[4]: discloses
results of a comparison of the Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF-EGFRS492R Mutation
Assay[5] with routine sequencing technologies at five European centers.
* Idylla(TM) EGFR Mutation Assay Performance Study[6]: concerns a study on the
Idylla(TM) EGFR Mutation Assay (Research Use Only), assessed on so-called
cell line derived materials[7] and on formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded
(FFPE) tissue slices from 141 non-small-cell lung cancer samples.
Biocartis can be visited at booth number 428 at ESMO.
More information:
Renate Degrave
Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
rdegrave(at)biocartis.com
+32 15 631 729
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library
available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-
looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'
current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the
Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,
prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By
their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or
events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-
looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could
adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events
described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes
in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or
results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-
looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or
activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a
representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In
addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the
forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or
developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.
As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to
release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press
release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking
statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives
nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or
employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking
statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for
the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press
release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not
place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date of this press release.
[1] J.L. Sherwood et al., KRAS - ESMO Abstract 91 P: "Implications of key
differences across 12 KRAS mutation detection technologies and their relevance
in clinical practice", publically available on
https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/library/esmo/browse/itinerary/5286/2016-
10-10#2z95w.
[2] Performed on 56 DNA samples derived from well-characterized cell lines (no
FFPE samples). A cell line is a clone of cultured cells derived from an original
patient sample.
[3] Now available as CE-marked IVD test.
[4] Ellen Vercauteren et al., NRAS - ESMO Abstract 1175P: "Ultra-rapid,
sensitive, and fully automated extended RAS testing for metastatic colorectal
cancer - evaluation of an NRAS/BRAF/EGFR492 module", publically available on
https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/library/esmo/browse/itinerary/5286/2016-
10-10#2z95w.
[5] Research Use Only.
[6] Preliminary Performance Study based on Research data. Martin Reijans et al.,
EGFR - ESMO Abstract 1173P: "Fully automated and sensitive detection of EGFR
exon 18, 19, 20 and 21 mutational status in less than 2.5 hours from a single
FFPE slice", publically available on
https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/library/esmo/browse/itinerary/5286/2016-
10-10#2z95w.
[7] Cytological specimens.
More information:
http://https://biocartis.com/
