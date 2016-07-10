Biocartis Group NV: Three Idylla(TM) test performance studies to be presented at ESMO oncology conference

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





PRESS RELEASE - Friday, 7 October 2016, 07:00 CEST





THREE IDYLLA(TM) TEST PERFORMANCE STUDIES TO BE PRESENTED AT ESMO ONCOLOGY

CONFERENCE







Mechelen, Belgium, 7 October 2016 - Biocartis Group NV ('Biocartis'), an

innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), today

announces that three studies on the performance of its Idylla(TM) based

molecular diagnostic tests will be presented at the renowned annual conference

of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), to be held from 7-11

October 2016 in Copenhagen (Denmark).



The ESMO conference is a major scientific oncology conference, attracting an

international community of experts across various disciplines, all focused on

finding the most effective cancer treatment solutions available today. With

approximately 20,000 attendees from all over the world, it offers a key platform

for academic groups and companies to present their latest advances in oncology

research.



Below is a summary of the performance studies presented at ESMO for three

different Idylla(TM) tests:



* AstraZeneca KRAS Comparison Study[1]: concerns a comparison study[2]

organised by AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, which assessed

KRAS mutation detection and functional characteristics such as time-to-

result and sensitivity across 12 different KRAS diagnostics technologies

commonly used in clinical practice, including the Idylla(TM) KRAS Mutation

Test[3].

* Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF-EGFRS492R Mutation Assay Comparison Study[4]: discloses

results of a comparison of the Idylla(TM) NRAS-BRAF-EGFRS492R Mutation

Assay[5] with routine sequencing technologies at five European centers.

* Idylla(TM) EGFR Mutation Assay Performance Study[6]: concerns a study on the



Idylla(TM) EGFR Mutation Assay (Research Use Only), assessed on so-called

cell line derived materials[7] and on formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded

(FFPE) tissue slices from 141 non-small-cell lung cancer samples.



Biocartis can be visited at booth number 428 at ESMO.



--- END ---



More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

rdegrave(at)biocartis.com

+32 15 631 729



About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics

(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving

clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.

Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-

result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,

highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in

virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September

2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu

addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These

areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx

market worldwide. Today, Biocartis has five oncology tests and two infectious

disease tests. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo Library

available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.



Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-

looking, which reflect the Company or, as appropriate, the Company directors'

current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the

Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance,

prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By

their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks,

uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or

events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-

looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could

adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events

described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes

in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or

results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-

looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or

activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a

representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In

addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the

forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or

developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.

As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to

release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press

release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events,

conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking

statements are based. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives

nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or

employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking

statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for

the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press

release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not

place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the

date of this press release.



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] J.L. Sherwood et al., KRAS - ESMO Abstract 91 P: "Implications of key

differences across 12 KRAS mutation detection technologies and their relevance

in clinical practice", publically available on

https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/library/esmo/browse/itinerary/5286/2016-

10-10#2z95w.



[2] Performed on 56 DNA samples derived from well-characterized cell lines (no

FFPE samples). A cell line is a clone of cultured cells derived from an original

patient sample.



[3] Now available as CE-marked IVD test.



[4] Ellen Vercauteren et al., NRAS - ESMO Abstract 1175P: "Ultra-rapid,

sensitive, and fully automated extended RAS testing for metastatic colorectal

cancer - evaluation of an NRAS/BRAF/EGFR492 module", publically available on

https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/library/esmo/browse/itinerary/5286/2016-

10-10#2z95w.



[5] Research Use Only.



[6] Preliminary Performance Study based on Research data. Martin Reijans et al.,

EGFR - ESMO Abstract 1173P: "Fully automated and sensitive detection of EGFR

exon 18, 19, 20 and 21 mutational status in less than 2.5 hours from a single

FFPE slice", publically available on

https://cslide.ctimeetingtech.com/library/esmo/browse/itinerary/5286/2016-

10-10#2z95w.



[7] Cytological specimens.









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Biocartis Group NV via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://biocartis.com/



PressRelease by

Biocartis Group NV

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 499345

Character count: 8318

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Biocartis Group NV

Stadt: Mechelen





Number of hits: 61



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease