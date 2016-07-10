MONEY.CA and The MONEY Newsletter - Invitation to The Toronto Small Business Forum 2016

MONEY is a Big, Important and Meaningful Subject Matter That Attracts and Retains the Attention of the Exact Target Market

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Editor's Note: There is one video embedded in this news release.

Our premise is always money, personal finance and small business and our aim is to be the preeminent 'financial advertising' agency while accelerating Canadian financial literacy.

is a strategic, online keyword with dynamic extension into 'The MONEY Vertical' that transcends online, print, news, media, video and television at a high quality level and all in one prolific brand. MONEY.CA is number one on yahoo, google bing and youtube; preferred by Canadian financial consumers and a favourite of the advisor channel. MONEY creates over 1 million pages of permanent financial content each month with multiple advertising and video embed capabilities. 50,000+ new unique predominantly Canadian visitors per month.

The MONEY Network is a comprehensive group of sites and landing pages that include over 100 strategic, financial keyword sites and data gathering, landing pages known as valuable Internet properties that can be well placed and include both syndicated RSS and custom video channel feeds.

(Quarterly)is available at Chapters - Indigo - Smith Books - Coles - Pharmaprix and +850 more Shoppers Drugmart stores in January along with other fine retail establishments across Canada. At the same time our main competitor Rogers 'MoneySense' magazine closes its print publication forever after 25 years. MONEY Magazine is in full 4 color process print and also available on demand and by subscription and has decidedly made fresh efforts to acquire this important segment and market share.

is at the top of yahoo google bing and also the minds of Canadians; this well branded monthly electronic publication can reach up to 320 thousand CASL approved subscribers known and MONEY Members look forward to receive new news, financial information, offers and opportunities.

Join MONEY.CA and The MONEY Newsletter at The Toronto Small Business Forum on Tuesday, October 25th, 2016 at Metro Convention Centre - 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

REGISTER FREE at:

To view the embedded video, please visit: .

Contacts:



MONEY.CA

James Dean

Toronto

416-360-0000





More information:

http://www.thefinancialshow.ca/



PressRelease by

Money Canada Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 06:06

Language: English

News-ID 499347

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Money Canada Limited

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease