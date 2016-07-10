New Insurance Sales Training Book Prepares Agents To Effectively Serve A Tsunami Of Retiring Seniors

More than 35 experienced agents collaborate to share proven insurance sales tips & scripts for selling Final Expense insurance and Medicare Supplements

(firmenpresse) - Portland, OR  More than 10,000 baby boomers retire daily, causing a demographic tsunami of seniors seeking help with Medicare and life insurance decisions. As medical expenses and funeral costs escalate, the wrong insurance plan could devastate a seniors standard of living or leave a legacy of debt to the next generation.



Meanwhile, the insurance agents who advise seniors are also retiring, leaving young agents unprepared to meet increasing demand. New agents might spend thousands or sacrifice contracts (and commissions) in exchange for training, as they seek guidance to advise seniors.



To equip agents with the sales skills and strategies required at this critical time, Glen Shelton of Lead Heroes partnered with Justin Bilyj of Bantamedia to write the new insurance sales training manual, How to Qualify, Present & Sell Final Expense and Medicare Supplements to Seniors. Now available on Amazon , the book offers a step-by-step guide teaching agents how to sell life insurance and Medigap plans. View the book video trailer on YouTube for more detail.



Insurance agents are in vital need of assistance right now, says Shelton, whose company, Lead Heroes, provides agents with telemarketed insurance leads. The more questions agents asked me, the more I realized that theres not just one right answer or one right way to sell insurance. We wanted this guide to encompass a range of different sales styles and situations, so we collaborated with more than 35 experienced agents to share a variety of real-life examples, scripts, and advice.



Shelton and Bilyj pulled from their personal experiences as insurance agents, and also surveyed other agents about the most effective methods for selling Final Expense life insurance and Medicare Supplements. Packed with tips for presenting plans and closing sales, the book also covers the keys to long-term customer service, cross-sales, and referrals, with an in-depth online branding guide for attracting tech-savvy seniors in the digital age.





Theres a lack of affordable, accessible training that covers everything for new agents these days, says Bilyj, who sells insurance while managing digital marketing for Bantamedia, an award-winning content marketing firm based in Cleveland. Theres no book about selling Medicare Supplements, and the few options on the market about selling Final Expense insurance dont discuss different types of leads or sales methods. We cover the entire sales process, whether agents are selling face-to-face, on the phone, or online. Theres no one-size-fits-all secret to selling life insurance or senior health plans, but because of our comprehensive collaboration, theres something in this book to benefit every agent.



With a range of advice and insights from dozens of active insurance agents, this book prepares new agents to begin selling Final Expense life insurance or Medicare Supplements, while offering proven insurance marketing tips to help experienced agents maximize their sales process and polish their online brand. Insurance agencies, IMOs, and FMOs that recruit agents will also find the guide useful for teaching agents how to sell life insurance without the significant investment typically required for training.



Learn more about the new book, How to Qualify, Present & Sell Final Expense and Medicare Supplements to Seniors, by visiting www.leadheroes.com/sales-training-book/ (where youll find a media kit and book trailer video) or buy your copy now on Amazon



About Lead Heroes



Lead Heroes LLC simplifies insurance marketing for agents by providing quality leads and resources to help agents maximize their ROI. Founded by Glen Shelton in 2015, Lead Heroes specializes in generating telemarketed Final Expense life insurance and Medicare Supplement leads. More than just a lead provider, Lead Heroes supports insurance agents and agencies with strategic marketing and lead generation expertise that transcends its telemarketing call center. Learn more at www.leadheroes.com



About Bantamedia



Bantamedia is an award-winning content marketing agency based in Cleveland. With a journalistic approach to storytelling, Bantams writers turn complex technical topics into powerful content that attracts attention, engagement, and action. To make sure that great content gets read, Bantamedia also boosts visibility for businesses, brands, and authors with SEO, social media, and public relations. Learn more at www.bantamedia.com



Media Contact:

Brooke Bates

Bantamedia

Phone: 216-202-0762

Email: brooke(at)bantamedia.com





More information:

http://www.bantamedia.com



