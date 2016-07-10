High demand for stand space at InPrint Munich 2017

Exhibitor brochure offering a quick overview is just hot off the press

(PresseBox) - The organisers of the third InPrint show in Germany, held from 14-16 November 2017 at the Munich Trade Fair Centre, are already receiving a high number of stand reservations from great names in the industry. Companies interested in exhibiting at the specialised industrial print show can now order the new, free exhibitor brochure online.

The technologies at the core of the event are: speciality, screen, digital, inkjet and 3D printing, with a particular focus on functional and decorative applications as well as the packaging segment. In this context, InPrint will offer advanced and customised printing technology solutions, components and services for implementation in industrial production.

A comprehensive technical conference, which is held on the show floor, will present innovative best practice and forward-looking talks and discussions with experts from the industry sector.

Current stand space sales prove steadily growing interest in industrial print

More than a year ahead of the show, a large number of well-known companies from the industry have already secured their stand space: adphos Digital Printing GmbH, Koch APL-Systems GmbH, ARRANGED BVBA, ColorGATE Digital Output Solutions GmbH, CRUSE SPEZIALMASCHINEN GmbH, Cyconjet Industrial UV Inks, digidirect GmbH, DP Solutions GmbH & Co. KG, ESC EUROPA-SIEBDRUCKMASCHINEN-CENTRUM GMBH & CO. KG, Fujifilm, Global Inkjet Systems, GRAFCO SRL, Hymmen GmbH Maschinen und Anlagenbau, Kimoto LTD, KNF Neuberger GmbH, Lambda Technology GmbH, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Mimaki, Nazdar Ink Technologies, Pall GmbH, Phoseon Technology, Pröll KG, RUCO Druckfarben, SEIKO INSTRUMENTS GmbH, Sensient Imaging Technologies SA, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG, Sun Chemical ? SunJet, THIEME, TIGER Coatings, TOSHIBA TEC/IACS, Tritron GmbH and TTP Meteor Ltd. The promising status quo of stand space reservations at this early stage demonstrates once more the high demand for the growth market of industrial print* and for the InPrint show ? as the specialised platform for this sector.



Companies interested in exhibiting can request a non-binding stand space offer in the exhibitor section of InPrint Munich?s website: www.inprintshow.com/germany, where they can also find the latest information.

Exhibitor brochure now ready to order from the show website

The exhibitor brochure for InPrint 2017 is now available in English and German. Companies can order it via a form in the exhibitor section of the show website: www.inprintshow.com/germany. Both the brochure and the show website provide relevant information on the show such as stand options, prices, details on stand reservation, the show and visitor profiles as well as facts and figures. In addition, the multilingual show website offers news on InPrint 2017, photos and videos and the Industrial Print Blog by the InPrint founders, Frazer Chesterman and Marcus Timson, as well as the possibility to subscribe to the InPrint Newsletter.

Highly qualified trade audience coming from various manufacturing sectors

InPrint is the business platform for printing technology experts from various manufacturing industries, specialists from industrial printing companies, OEMs, integrators, component manufacturers and developers as well as commercial print companies who wish to invest in functional and/or decorative industrial printing. The second InPrint event in 2015 attracted 3,400 specialised visitors from 65 countries ? from industrial print and traditional print companies and from the manufacturing industry ? covering industrial sectors such as automotive (BMW Group, Continental Automotive GmbH, Daimler AG), aeronautics & aerospace (AIRBUS, RUAG Aerospace GmbH) to ceramics and glass (Villeroy & Boch, Steuler-Fliesen GmbH). A total of 1,324 visitors to the co-located productronica show, the leading international trade show for electronics production, also took up the offer to visit InPrint 2015.

According to the show survey, nearly 80% of visitors to InPrint 2015 also plan to visit InPrint 2017. The report also confirmed that there were once more a considerable proportion of decision makers among the visitors: Two out of three visitors were involved in purchasing decisions. Every third visitor came from Research & Development. 1,250 visitors came to InPrint with definite investment plans.

Second InPrint show impressed with a broad range and closed with a growth of one third

The previous event, InPrint 2015 in Munich, showed an increase in all core figures by one third, counting 3,400 visitors, 145 exhibitors and a net exhibition space of 5,500 m², compared with the first event in 2014. The show profile of InPrint comprises a comprehensive portfolio of innovative technologies, machines, components as well as accessories and services for printing on metal, plastics, foils, textiles, glass, ceramics and wood. This range includes Printing Machinery & Systems, Components & Special Parts, Pre-Press Devices & Chemicals, Equipment for Processing & Finishing, Inks, Fluids & Chemicals, Software Solutions, Materials & Substrates, Services for the Industrial Printing Sector, Research as well as Trade Associations & Trade Publications.

InPrint 2017 will take place in hall A6 of the Munich Trade Fair Centre (Entrance East), co-located with productronica, the world?s leading trade fair for electronics development and production.

Further information regarding InPrint 2017 in Germany is available at www.inprintshow.com/germany.

Source: White Paper ?What is the Future of Industrial Digital Printing??, I.T. Strategies on behalf of InPrint, May 2015



Mack Brooks Exhibitions ist weltweiter Veranstalter von internationalen Fachmessen in spezialisierten Industriebereichen. Das inhabergeführte Privatunternehmen hat seinen Sitz in St Albans, England.





