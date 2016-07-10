New release of MAXQDA integrates descriptive and inferential statistics into qualitative data analysis software

Berlin, Germany  German software company VERBI integrates stand-alone module for statistical data analysis in the latest release of their widely known software MAXQDA (Windows / MacOS).

MAXQDA is a professional state-of-the art software for the analysis of unstructured data, like interviews, articles or videos and used by researchers in academic, scientific and business institutions around the globe. The new product named MAXQDA Analytics Pro enables users to statistically analyze Excel or SPSS data sets alongside qualitative research data. What makes this functionality unique is the ability to also run statistical tests on data that was previously coded with qualitative codes. The statistical features of MAXQDA Analytics Pro include descriptive statistics, statistical crosstabs, ANOVA, correlation, scales, and more.



VERBI Software CEO, Anne Kuckartz states that MAXQDA Analytics Pro closes a gap for researchers who are looking for a next-generation tool that allows them to merge qualitative and quantitative analysis without having to jump back and forth between two separate software packages. Our new product family was created to accommodate the increasingly diverse demands of qualitative research.



VERBI released another product option MAXQDA Base alongside MAXQDA Analytics Pro. MAXQDA Base is a simplified version of MAXQDA that is limited to the core functionality of qualitative data analysis of textual data.







VERBI Software GmbH develops and distributes research qualitative and mixed methods data analysis software MAXQDA (Windows / MacOS). The first version of MAXQDA was released in 1989. MAXQDA supports the analysis and evaluation of all kinds of unstructured data such as interviews, speeches, articles, papers, focus groups, audio and video, pictures, Tweets from Twitter, SPSS data, Excel data, and more. A free 14-day demo of the software is available at www.maxqda.com

