Metering systems DULCODOS® universal

For precise metering with application-optimised pump

(PresseBox) - Flexibility, low costs, fast delivery and easy commissioning ? when it comes to complex metering tasks, these are the benefits users are looking for. And with the new metering system DULCODOS® universal, that's exactly what ProMinent delivers! The Heidelberg-based manufacturer will unveil the new system at at Brau Beviale 2016 in Nuremberg between 8 and 10 November 2016, at stand 6-351 in Hall 6. The system is fitted with the optimum pump for each specific application.

Essential components such as pipes, relief valves and electrical parts are preconfigured. The pipework, which is compatible with the feed chemical, and parts that come into contact with chemicals are made from PP/FKM or PVC/EPDM.

The metering system can be configured for one or two points of injection depending on the customer's requirements. This can be achieved with a new kind of valve block or with one or two pumps tailored to the application.

But of course the most important component in any metering system is the metering pump, so depending on the task in hand a solenoid driven metering pump Beta® 4 or 5, delta® or gamma/ X is integrated. The various pumps offer a flow rate of 2.3 ml/h?75 l/h at a back pressure of 10?2 bar.

Every system is equipped with two relief valves, a collecting pan with leakage sensor and a calibration tank for controlled metering to ensure high operational safety. The assembly frames are available in six standard colours. The metering systems are 1,700 mm high, 1,200 mm wide and 635 mm deep.



For more than 50 years, the ProMinent Group has been a manufacturer of components and systems in the field of fluid metering as well as a reliable solution partner for water treatment.

Based on innovative products, comprehensive expertise in process technology and distinct application orientation, practical solutions are developed for customer-specific requirements. Thereby, ProMinent supports its customers worldwide with regard to safety, efficiency and environmental compatibility.



The Group is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. About 2,400 employees in 55 own sales, production and service companies as well as representations guarantee service and availability in more than 100 countries all over the world.

In addition to the treatment of public drinking and waste water, the key sectors include chemical industry, industrial water treatment, food and beverage industry, treatment of swimming pool water and oil and gas industry.

The extensive product portfolio consists of components such as metering pumps, peristaltic pumps, process controllers and sensors for water parameters; products for water treatment such as metering systems for polymers as well as complete metering systems and accessories such as chemical storage containers and transfer pumps. For the process and plant technology used in the oil, gas and energy sectors, the Group provides process metering pumps and plants from its own production.

Under its own brand ProMaqua, ProMinent offers a broad portfolio of environmentally friendly and economic water treatment and disinfection processes with highest efficiency.

The product range comprises chlorine dioxide plants, electrolysis systems, UV systems, ozone systems as well as ultrafiltration systems.

In order to be a dependable long-term partner for its customers, the Group is investing constantly both in product innovation and in state-of-the-art manufacturing processes with a high level of in-house production. 12 worldwide production facilities guarantee a consistently high standard of quality, flexibility and delivery reliability.

More detailed information is available at www.prominent.com





Company information / Profile:

For more than 50 years, the ProMinent Group has been a manufacturer of components and systems in the field of fluid metering as well as a reliable solution partner for water treatment.

Based on innovative products, comprehensive expertise in process technology and distinct application orientation, practical solutions are developed for customer-specific requirements. Thereby, ProMinent supports its customers worldwide with regard to safety, efficiency and environmental compatibility.

The Group is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. About 2,400 employees in 55 own sales, production and service companies as well as representations guarantee service and availability in more than 100 countries all over the world.

In addition to the treatment of public drinking and waste water, the key sectors include chemical industry, industrial water treatment, food and beverage industry, treatment of swimming pool water and oil and gas industry.

The extensive product portfolio consists of components such as metering pumps, peristaltic pumps, process controllers and sensors for water parameters; products for water treatment such as metering systems for polymers as well as complete metering systems and accessories such as chemical storage containers and transfer pumps. For the process and plant technology used in the oil, gas and energy sectors, the Group provides process metering pumps and plants from its own production.

Under its own brand ProMaqua, ProMinent offers a broad portfolio of environmentally friendly and economic water treatment and disinfection processes with highest efficiency.

The product range comprises chlorine dioxide plants, electrolysis systems, UV systems, ozone systems as well as ultrafiltration systems.

In order to be a dependable long-term partner for its customers, the Group is investing constantly both in product innovation and in state-of-the-art manufacturing processes with a high level of in-house production. 12 worldwide production facilities guarantee a consistently high standard of quality, flexibility and delivery reliability.

More detailed information is available at www.prominent.com





PressRelease by

ProMinent GmbH

Date: 10/07/2016 - 09:00

Language: English

News-ID 499355

Character count: 3922

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ProMinent GmbH

Stadt: Heidelberg





Number of hits: 74



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease