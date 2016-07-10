BioGanix CoQ10 Ubiquinol Creating Buzz and You Should Know Why

Some people are virtual storehouses of energy, while others need an extra bit of help to stay energetic through a laborious day.

(firmenpresse) - Some people are virtual storehouses of energy, while others need an extra bit of help to stay energetic through a laborious day. There are many instant energy formulas in the market, but none matches up to the quality needed by the body to deliver maximum benefits for the long term. On the other hand, a high quality natural supplement promises to provide reliable energy as one of the most powerful antioxidants for optimum health and wellbeing.



The BioGanix CoQ10 Ubiquinol is now available on Amazon, and offers a potent and clinically proven CoQ10 Ubiquinol dosage . Ubiquinol is the reduced, active antioxidant form of Coenzyme Q10  also known as CoQ10.



CoQ10 Ubiquinol is more powerful than CoQ10 Ubiquinone, provides more bioavailability and features the clinically proven and research backed Kaneka QH. This is a supplement that many people can enjoy, offering the teenage feeling back. The formula works in the cellular level as an antioxidant, making up for the declining production of Ubiquinol as the human body ages.



The list of benefits that users of CoQ10 Ubiquinol receive is huge. Among other things, this product provides energy boost, fresh and young feeling, greater brain performance, healthy heart, better sleep, controlled blood pressure, and much more.



BioGanix CoQ10 Ubiquinol contains 100 mg of pure and patented Kaneka Ubiquinol per serving which is safe and reliable. It does not contain soy, GMOs, gluten, dairy or other allergens, comes in small veggie capsules, and is supported by BioGanixs 100 percent money back guarantee.



This CoQ10 supplement is effective for me. Usually my mental energy is greater than my physical energy after work. I am in constant motion for most of my day. I have been feeling more energy throughout the day and getting more done when I leave,  one happy user commented on Amazon.



Almost immediately, I was feeling like I had way more energy. I woke up feeling like I got a good nights sleep, jumped up to get breakfast going, cleaned the house and prepared my family for our day and still had the energy and the feel-good effect to keep myself going until bed time. That is a huge blessing for me as a mom to a toddler, said another user of BioGanix CoQ10 Ubiquinol.





If you would like to try this dietary supplement, BioGanix has a special discount for a limited time that you can take advantage of.



About BioGanix



BioGanix was founded in 2013 by Online Entrepreneur and business coach, Bertus Engelbrecht, and has quickly become a fast-growing company and brand, primarily selling as an e-commerce company but also supplying to retail stores.



BioGanix specializes in the sale of their brand of dietary supplements and nutritional products. They focus on selling natural products that are high in demand. BioGanix uses only US manufacturers and suppliers with FDA approved and GMP Certified facilities.



To know more, please visit: https://www.amazon.com/Best-CoQ10-Ubiquinol-100mg-Bioavailable/dp/B01CEIE83K/



Contacts:

Name of Company: BioGanix

Name of Contact Person: Frankie Torres

Address: 10685-B Hazelhurst Dr. #15634, Houston, TX 77043, USA

Phone: (800)316-6970

E-mail: support(at)bioganix.com

Website: http://www.bioganix.com/products/coq10-ubiquinol-100mg-60ct





More information:

http://www.bioganix.com/products/coq10-ubiquinol-100mg-60ct



PressRelease by

BioGanix

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 12:02

Language: English

News-ID 499361

Character count: 3585

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BioGanix



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease