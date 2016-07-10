Music of Your Life Signs Music Industry Executive

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCQB: MYLI), has entered into an agreement with Craig Lambert, President of MOXY Entertainment, a Los Angeles area based company that provides music marketing and promotion for entertainers and music based companies. Mr. Lambert brings extraordinary experience and connections in the entertainment industry to Music of Your Life as the company expands its network into a monthly subscription service. Mr. Lambert's extensive list of celebrity clients are being approached to host their own radio shows on the Company's developing network.

Music of Your Life CEO, Marc Angell said, "Craig is one of the most well-known and successful music industry executives in the country and I'm elated that he's providing his expertise to our company. Craig's Rolodex of entertainers is a virtual who's who in the rock and roll community, and we look forward to working with them in the near future."

Craig Lambert said, "I'm extremely excited to be involved with Music of Your Life at a time when more and more of the industry moves toward a subscription based streaming model. Everyone from iHeart to Apple, Pandora and Spotify recognize the massive revenue that can be generated from this type of service. Angell got it right when he said celebrities are looking for radio shows to reach their audience directly and interact with their fans on a more intimate level. My clients are some of the most famous and successful names in the business, and I'm looking forward to facilitating a partnership with them for Music of Your Life.

About Music of Your Life, Inc.

Music of Your Life, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Over the Counter stock exchange, ticker symbol (OTCQB: MYLI). Music of Your Life is the longest running syndicated music radio brand in broadcasting history featuring the "Adult Standards" genre. The Company is preparing to launch additional channels covering rock, pop, country, jazz, sports, and others.

Please visit their website at:

About Craig Lambert



Craig Lambert boasts a luminous career in which he has overseen and driven the domestic radio promotion on dozens of artists, guiding a great number of them to multi-platinum sales status in a variety of musical genres. Throughout Mr. Lambert's impressive career, he has held several prestigious positions, including stints at Universal Music Records Group as President of MCA Records, at Dreamworks Records as Senior VP/Promotion & Marketing, at Sony Music as Senior Vice President/Epic Records, at Elektra/WMG as EVP, and at ATCO/EastWest as EVP. Lambert has also served in various positions at A&M Records, Arista Records, Capitol Records and Warner Brothers, in addition to having founded New Avenues Music, an independent music and marketing firm, which was based in Chicago.

Mr. Lambert is currently a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, of the Kayne-Eras Foundation (Lambert was the group's 2001 honoree), and serves as Chairperson for the City of Hope.

