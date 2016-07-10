Reduced Adoption Fees Make Now the Purr-Fect Time to Welcome a Feline From the Ontario SPCA Into Your Family

(firmenpresse) - STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province will be taking part in an "iAdopt Urgent Appeal" adoption blitz until Oct. 16 to help find homes for the recent influx of cats and kittens in their care.

"We urgently need to find homes for the cats in our care," says Tonya Martin, Director, Animal Centres & Humane Programming, Ontario SPCA. "We are looking for the public's assistance to help us place cats into loving forever homes."

During this urgent appeal adoption blitz, ALL CATS will be available for adoption for $50 each. All cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, come with a gift of six weeks of pet insurance and are up to date with their vaccines.

The iAdopt Urgent Appeal will run from Friday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 16 at Ontario SPCA animal centres across the province with the goal of placing as many cats as possible into loving forever homes.

"If you are able to welcome a cat into your home, consider adopting during our urgent appeal," says Martin. "If you can't adopt right now, please tell your friends and family about the cats in our animal centres that are waiting for their forever families."

