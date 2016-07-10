Northern Vertex Announces Second Key Construction Contract for the Moss Mine Project Golder Appointed Heap Leach Pad Design and Construction Engineer M3 Previously Appointed as EPCM Contractor

Detailed Engineering and Heap Leach Pad Design Underway

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: NEE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Golder Associates Inc. ("Golder") of Tucson, Arizona, as the heap leach pad Detailed Design and Construction Quality Assurance Engineer for the Company's Moss Mine Project near Bullhead City, Western Arizona. Golder will work closely with M3 Engineering & Technology Corp. ("M3"), also of Tucson, Arizona who was recently appointed the Engineering, Procurement and Construction Manager for the Moss Project (see news release dated August 25th, 2016). Golder is responsible for the detailed design and construction quality assurance of the heap leach pad while M3 is responsible for the procurement of the necessary materials, equipment and supplies and will manage its construction. Detailed design is underway for the planned 5,000 tonnes per day, open pit, heap leach, gold and silver mine as outlined in the Company's Feasibility Study released last year (see news release dated June 8th, 2015).

Both M3 and Golder will be working closely with Dr. David Stone, PE who was recently appointed as Northern Vertex's construction Project Manager and who now resides in Bullhead City (see news release dated August 25th, 2016). Dr. Stone will be responsible for overseeing the design, procurement and construction activities of Golder and M3 in the development of the mine and metallurgical facilities through to production.

Kenneth Berry, President and CEO, states: "We are very pleased to secure the technical expertise of Golder's Arizona based professionals. Golder has extensive experience in the design and construction of heap leach pads in mines globally and will be a valuable addition to the Moss Mine Project construction team going forward. We are excited to commence the detailed mine design and development process on Moss. Combined with M3 Engineering and our mine construction unit headed up by our construction Project Manager Dr. David Stone, we now have all the necessary components to effectively design and construct the leach pad in a timely and technically proficient manner."

About Northern Vertex: Northern Vertex Mining Corp. is an exploration and mining company focused on the reactivation of its 100% owned Moss Mine Gold/Silver Project located in NW Arizona, USA. The Moss Mine Gold-Silver Project is an epithermal, brecciated, low sulphidation quartz-calcite vein and stockwork system which extends over a strike length of 1,400 meters and has been drill tested to depths of 370 meters vertically. It is a potential heap leach, open pit project that has been advanced to the Feasibility Study stage to ensure that technical, economic, permitting and funding requirements are met prior to proceeding with the development of the mine. The Company's management comprises an experienced management team with a strong background in all aspects of acquisition, exploration, development, operations and financing of mining projects worldwide. The Company is focused on advancing the Moss project to production while working effectively and respectfully with our stakeholders in the vicinity of the historical Moss Mine and enhancing the capacity of the local communities in the area.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF NORTHERN VERTEX,

Kenneth Berry, President & CEO

For further information, please visit .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: The information in this news release has been prepared as at October 6, 2016. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms, and include, without restriction, statements regarding the planned completion of the further tranches of the Private Placement, and the planned listing of the Debentures on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based More particularly, this release contains statements concerning the anticipated Private Placement. Accordingly, there is a risk that the Private Placement will not be completely sold, completed within the anticipated time or at all. US investors should be aware that mining terminology used for Canadian mineral project reporting purposes differs significantly from US terminology.

2016 number 20

Contacts:



Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Investor Relations

604-601-3656 or 1-855-633-8798





More information:

http://www.northernvertex.com



PressRelease by

Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 499365

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA





Number of hits: 64



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease