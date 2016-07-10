Surplus for Swedish central government in September

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 9.7 billion in
September. The Debt Office's forecast was a deficit of SEK 4.0 billion. The
difference is mainly due to lower disbursements from central government
agencies.
Disbursements from agencies were just over SEK 6 billion lower, while tax income
was SEK 3 billion higher than calculated. The higher tax income is mainly
explained by higher supplementary tax payments.
The Debt Office's net lending to government agencies was SEK 2.2 billion lower
than forecast, which is primarily explained by higher deposits.
Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 1.9 billion lower than
calculated. This is mainly due to larger exchange gains and premiums.
For the twelve-month period up to the end of September 2016, central government
payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 66.6 billion.
Central government debt amounted to SEK 1,292 billion at the end of September.
The outcome for October will be published on 7 November at 9.30 a.m. On October
26 the Debt Office will publish new forecasts for the Swedish economy and
government borrowing.
Contact
Håkan Carlsson, Senior Analyst +46 (0)8 613 47 33
Robert Sennerdal, Press Secretary, +46 (0)8 613 46 94
+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
|Central government net borrowing requirement(1) (SEK million) |
+----------------+-------------------------------------------------------------+
| | Outcome Forecast Deviation Acc. Outcome 12-|
| | Sep. Sep. Sep. Dev(2) month|
| | |
|Net borrowing | -9 689 4 018 -13 706 -27 173 -66 638|
|requirement | |
| | |
|Primary | |
|borrowing | |
|requirement | -3 995 5 664 -9 658 -23 198 -73 559|
|excl. net | |
|lending(3) | |
| | |
|Net lending to | -1 923 263 -2 185 -1 389 -1 117|
|agencies etc. | |
| | |
|Interest | |
|payments on | -3 772 -1 909 -1 863 -2 586 8 039|
|central | |
|government debt | |
+----------------+-------------------------------------------------------------+
| - Interest on | -3 122 -1 928 -1 194 -2 072 9 011|
|loans in SEK | |
| | |
| - Interest on | |
|loans in foreign| 49 32 17 203 526|
|currency | |
| | |
| - Realised | |
|currency gains | -698 -13 -685 -717 -1 499|
|and losses | |
+----------------+-------------------------------------------------------------+
(1) The net borrowing requirement corresponds to the budget balance with
opposite sign.
(2) Sum of monthly forecast deviations since last forecast (June 2016).
(3) Net of the state's primary income and expenditure excluding
net lending to agencies.
More data on the borrowing requirement and government debt:
https://www.riksgalden.se/en/For-investors/Borrowing-and-the-government-debt/
The monthly outcome of the central government net borrowing requirement is
included in the official statistics of Sweden.
Sweden´s Central government debt September 2016:
http://hugin.info/133745/R/2047387/765287.pdf
Source: Riksgälden
