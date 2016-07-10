(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 OCTOBER 2016 AT 11 AM (EEST)
Cargotec's January-September 2016 interim report to be published on Tuesday, 25
October 2016
Cargotec Corporation will publish its January-September 2016 interim report on
Tuesday, 25 October 2016 approximately at noon EEST. The report will be
available at www.cargotec.com after publication.
A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international
telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 2:00 p.m. EEST
at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in
English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice
President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at
www.cargotec.com by at 2:00 p.m. EEST.
The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be
accessed using the following numbers with access code Cargotec/3575778:
FI: +358 9 7479 0361
SE: +46 8 5033 6574
UK: +44 203 043 2003
US: +1 719 457 1036
The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. An on-demand
version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during
the day.
For further information, please contact:
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load
handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo
handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products
and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable
performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and
it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
