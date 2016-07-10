Cargotec's January-September 2016 interim report to be published on Tuesday, 25 October 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 OCTOBER 2016 AT 11 AM (EEST)



Cargotec's January-September 2016 interim report to be published on Tuesday, 25

October 2016



Cargotec Corporation will publish its January-September 2016 interim report on

Tuesday, 25 October 2016 approximately at noon EEST. The report will be

available at www.cargotec.com after publication.



A press conference for analysts and media, combined with a live international

telephone conference, will be arranged on the publishing day at 2:00 p.m. EEST

at Cargotec's head office, Porkkalankatu 5, Helsinki. The event will be held in

English. The report will be presented by CEO Mika Vehviläinen and Executive Vice

President, CFO Mikko Puolakka. The presentation material will be available at

www.cargotec.com by at 2:00 p.m. EEST.



The telephone conference, during which questions may be presented, can be

accessed using the following numbers with access code Cargotec/3575778:



FI: +358 9 7479 0361

SE: +46 8 5033 6574

UK: +44 203 043 2003

US: +1 719 457 1036



The event can also be viewed as a live webcast at www.cargotec.com. An on-demand

version of the conference will be published at Cargotec's website later during

the day.



For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load

handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo

handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products

and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable

performance. Cargotec's sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and

it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.



The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Cargotec Corporation via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.cargotec.com



PressRelease by

Cargotec Corporation

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 499367

Character count: 2410

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cargotec Corporation

Stadt: Helsinki





Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease