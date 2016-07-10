(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Vaisala Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
October 7, 2016 at 9:15 a.m.
Vaisala records a EUR 10.5 million write-down of intangible assets and lowers
its operating result (EBIT) and narrows its net sales outlook for 2016
Vaisala's market penetration in the renewable energy market has been slower than
anticipated and weakened the expected return on Vaisala's Energy business
investment. As a result, Vaisala records a EUR 10.5 million write-down of
intangible assets to Weather Business Area's operating results in the third
quarter 2016. The intangible assets are from to the acquisitions of Second Wind
Systems Inc. and 3TIER Inc. in 2013 and are related to technology and customer
relationships. After the write-down the carrying amount of intangible assets and
goodwill for Energy business unit is EUR 0.00. The write-down has no effect on
cash flow.
Consequently, Vaisala estimates that its full year 2016 operating result (EBIT)
will be in the range of EUR 18-28 million. Vaisala also narrows the range for
net sales outlook and estimates that its full year 2016 net sales will be in the
range of EUR 310-330 million.
While the renewable energy market outlook has remained solid, development and
adaptation of Vaisala's energy services has been slower than expected and
commoditization of certain products has led to deterioration of market prices.
As a consequence, Vaisala has decided to focus its Energy business unit to areas
of more sustainable long-term competitive differentiation. Going forward Energy
business unit's offering is based on industry leading renewable energy
measurement systems, resource assessment and asset management solutions
utilizing extensive wind and solar resource data bases and advanced modelling
capabilities.
Updated business outlook for 2016
Vaisala estimates its full year 2016 net sales to be in the range of EUR
310-330 million and its operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 18-28
million.
Previous business outlook from April 26, 2016
Vaisala continues to estimate its full year 2016 net sales to be in the range of
EUR 305-335 million. Vaisala estimates its operating result (EBIT) to be in the
range of EUR 25-35 million.
The company will publish its Financial Statements for the accounting period
January 1, 2016-September 30, 2016 on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.
Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building
on 80 years of experience, Vaisala contributes to a better quality of life by
providing a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement
products and services for chosen weather-related and industrial markets.
Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals
worldwide and is listed on the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange.
Vaisala records a EUR 10.5 million write-down of intangible assets:
http://hugin.info/3120/R/2047494/765378.pdf
