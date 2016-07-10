Vaisala records a EUR 10.5 million write-down of intangible assets and lowers its operating result (EBIT) and narrows its net sales outlook for 2016

Vaisala records a EUR 10.5 million write-down of intangible assets and lowers

its operating result (EBIT) and narrows its net sales outlook for 2016



Vaisala's market penetration in the renewable energy market has been slower than

anticipated and weakened the expected return on Vaisala's Energy business

investment. As a result, Vaisala records a EUR 10.5 million write-down of

intangible assets to Weather Business Area's operating results in the third

quarter 2016. The intangible assets are from to the acquisitions of Second Wind

Systems Inc. and 3TIER Inc. in 2013 and are related to technology and customer

relationships. After the write-down the carrying amount of intangible assets and

goodwill for Energy business unit is EUR 0.00. The write-down has no effect on

cash flow.



Consequently, Vaisala estimates that its full year 2016 operating result (EBIT)

will be in the range of EUR 18-28 million. Vaisala also narrows the range for

net sales outlook and estimates that its full year 2016 net sales will be in the

range of EUR 310-330 million.



While the renewable energy market outlook has remained solid, development and

adaptation of Vaisala's energy services has been slower than expected and

commoditization of certain products has led to deterioration of market prices.

As a consequence, Vaisala has decided to focus its Energy business unit to areas

of more sustainable long-term competitive differentiation. Going forward Energy

business unit's offering is based on industry leading renewable energy

measurement systems, resource assessment and asset management solutions

utilizing extensive wind and solar resource data bases and advanced modelling

capabilities.



Updated business outlook for 2016

Vaisala estimates its full year 2016 net sales to be in the range of EUR



310-330 million and its operating result (EBIT) to be in the range of EUR 18-28

million.



Previous business outlook from April 26, 2016

Vaisala continues to estimate its full year 2016 net sales to be in the range of

EUR 305-335 million. Vaisala estimates its operating result (EBIT) to be in the

range of EUR 25-35 million.



The company will publish its Financial Statements for the accounting period

January 1, 2016-September 30, 2016 on Wednesday, October 26, 2016.



