(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 7, 2016 10:00 AM



Outotec awarded two modular solvent extraction technology orders



Outotec has been awarded two orders, worth a total of EUR 25 million, for the

new VSF®X Modular Solvent Extraction technology. The orders have been booked in

Outotec's 2016 third quarter order intake.



Outotec will deliver detail engineering and a complete technology package for a

modular copper solvent extraction and electrowinning plant for Sardich MC in

Kazandol, Macedonia. After leaching oxidic ores, copper will be extracted from

the leach solution at the solvent extraction and electrowinning plant to produce

high grade cathode copper. The production is expected to start-up already in the

summer of 2017.



Another contract is with the Italian engineering company Desmet Ballestra S.p.A

Milano. Outotec will design and deliver a solvent extraction plant to purify

fertilizer phosphoric acid before evaporation. The plant will be built in

connection with the El Nasr Co. for Intermediate Chemicals (NCIC) fertilizer

plant in Egypt. Outotec's supply includes VSF®X technology, license, equipment

for crud treatment and a cooling tower. Outotec's deliveries will take place in

the end of 2017, and the entire plant is expected to be operational a year

later. In June 2016, Outotec agreed on the delivery of two sulfuric acid plants

for the same the project.



"We are happy to be able to provide both Sardich and NCIC our new modular VSF®X

technology and benefits that come with it - a fast-track delivery and

installation as well as environmentally friendly and safe performance of the

plant. These new orders also demonstrate that this concept can be used for

various solvent extraction applications", says Jyrki Makkonen, head of Outotec's

Metals, Energy & Water business unit.



VSF®X Modular Solvent Extraction technology was launched in 2013, and Outotec



has now sold four deliveries. The first plant in South America is already

operational.



OUTOTEC



Jyrki Makkonen, President - Metals, Energy & Water business unit (acting)

tel. + 358 20 529 4022



Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198



e-mails firstname.lastname(at)outotec.com



