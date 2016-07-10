(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE OCTOBER 7, 2016 10:00 AM
Outotec awarded two modular solvent extraction technology orders
Outotec has been awarded two orders, worth a total of EUR 25 million, for the
new VSF®X Modular Solvent Extraction technology. The orders have been booked in
Outotec's 2016 third quarter order intake.
Outotec will deliver detail engineering and a complete technology package for a
modular copper solvent extraction and electrowinning plant for Sardich MC in
Kazandol, Macedonia. After leaching oxidic ores, copper will be extracted from
the leach solution at the solvent extraction and electrowinning plant to produce
high grade cathode copper. The production is expected to start-up already in the
summer of 2017.
Another contract is with the Italian engineering company Desmet Ballestra S.p.A
Milano. Outotec will design and deliver a solvent extraction plant to purify
fertilizer phosphoric acid before evaporation. The plant will be built in
connection with the El Nasr Co. for Intermediate Chemicals (NCIC) fertilizer
plant in Egypt. Outotec's supply includes VSF®X technology, license, equipment
for crud treatment and a cooling tower. Outotec's deliveries will take place in
the end of 2017, and the entire plant is expected to be operational a year
later. In June 2016, Outotec agreed on the delivery of two sulfuric acid plants
for the same the project.
"We are happy to be able to provide both Sardich and NCIC our new modular VSF®X
technology and benefits that come with it - a fast-track delivery and
installation as well as environmentally friendly and safe performance of the
plant. These new orders also demonstrate that this concept can be used for
various solvent extraction applications", says Jyrki Makkonen, head of Outotec's
Metals, Energy & Water business unit.
VSF®X Modular Solvent Extraction technology was launched in 2013, and Outotec
has now sold four deliveries. The first plant in South America is already
operational.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.