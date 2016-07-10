Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance Acquires Vcorp Services

October 7, 2016 - Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) announced

today it has acquired Vcorp Services, LLC, a provider of registered agent, UCC

and other corporate legal services. The acquisition strengthens Wolters Kluwer

GRC's existing portfolio of legal and compliance products and services by

furthering CT Corporation's reach into its core markets, including small and

mid-sized law firms and corporations.



Vcorp Services, based in Monsey, New York and founded in 2003, is supported by

22 employees. Vcorp joins GRC and will continue to deliver its solutions to

customers as part of CT's suite of products and services. The acquisition is

expected to deliver a return above Wolters Kluwer's after tax cost of capital

(8%) in three to five years and is expected to be earnings enhancing in its

first full year.



"Vcorp is a highly successful and growing player serving an attractive segment

of our market," said John Weber, President & CEO of Wolters Kluwer GRC's Legal

Information Services Group, which includes CT and Corsearch. "Vcorp's strong

customer base and portfolio of products and services strengthens our overall

offering and capitalizes on an important strategic opportunity to better serve

small and mid-sized corporations and law firms."



"Being a part of CT will ensure Vcorp customers and employees experience even

greater value from the vast resources and network now available to us," said

Isaac Muller, Vcorp founder & CEO. "We look forward to combining our strengths

to meet growing marketplace demands."



About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) provides legal, finance, risk

and compliance professionals and small business owners with a broad spectrum of

solutions, services and expertiseneeded to help manage myriad governance, risk



and compliance needs in dynamic markets and regulatory environments. Its

prominent brands include: AuthenticWeb(TM), Bankers Systems®, BizFilings®,

Capital Changes, CASH Suite(TM), CT Corporation, CT Lien Solutions,

ComplianceOne®, Corsearch, Expere®, GainsKeeper®, LegalVIEW®, OneSumX®,

Passport®, TyMetrix® 360, Uniform Forms(TM), VMP® Mortgage Solutions and Wiz®.



Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and

solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and

compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual

revenues of ?4.2 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the

Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in

over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.



About CT Corporation

CT Corporation (CT), a part of Wolters Kluwer GRC, works with businesses to

offer customized solutions and expertise about business formations, legal and

corporate business compliance, and business licenses. Since 1892, CT has been

focused on helping businesses thrive, offering registered agent services,

incorporation, LLC formation and more.



Investors/Analysts:

Meg Geldens

Investor Relations

+ 31 172 641 407

ir(at)wolterskluwer.com



Media Contacts:

Alison Meyerstein

Corporate Marketing & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance

+1 212 894 9208

alison.meyerstein(at)wolterskluwer.com



Annemarije Pikaar

Senior Manager, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Global Corporate Communications

+ 31 172 641 470

annemarije.pikaar(at)wolterskluwer.com





Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information



This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be

identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar

expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are

qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and

events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking

statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these

forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic

conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged;

behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments;

the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal,

tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as

risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial

risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and

credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors

should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or

obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether

as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



PDF version of Press Release:

http://hugin.info/130682/R/2047355/765274.pdf







