4th Year in a Row! McQuaite Chiropractic Celebrates Winning Best of Bucks

Dr. Jeff McQuaite and his team at McQuaite Chiropractic would like to thank all of their fantastic patients and the Central Bucks community who voted them the Best Chiropractor in The Intelligencer for the 4th year in a row.

(firmenpresse) - Dr. Jeff McQuaite and his team at McQuaite Chiropractic would like to thank all of their fantastic patients and the Central Bucks community who voted them the Best Chiropractor in The Intelligencer for the 4th year in a row.



"You can always count on a cheerful welcome from Dr. Jeff's staff. The office has a warm comfortable feeling. You can really tell when a person loves what they do and Dr. Jeff does. He is an excellent chiropractor. There is no better place to be when it comes to chiropractic care and feeling good. :)



This Yelp review is indicative of many of the reviews and testimonials patients have given Dr. Jeff McQuaite over the years.



The affable chiropractor always shows genuine concern for his patients and goes out of his way to try and help. Its a combination of his skill, bedside manner and friendly staff that have his patients recommending him to their friends and family and voting him Best Chiropractor for the 4th year in a row.



Dr. Jeff, a life-long resident of Bucks County, comes from a family of chiropractors. His father, Dr. Joe, opened the original McQuaite Chiropractic Center in Holland., Pa. It seems his father enjoyed his profession so much that instilled his love of helping others feel better in his children. Dr. Jeff and his sister became chiropractors. He even has an uncle in the profession and his brother-in-law.



Traditionally considered a back pain remedy, chiropractic care also helps clear up chronic sinus troubles, headaches and many other health concerns. Chiropractic treatments are a natural, pain-free solution, with a series of adjustments that re align the body so youre no longer in pain.



The motto of McQuaite Chiropractic is Helping the residents of Central Bucks rediscover a life without pain for over 15 years."



Dr. Jeff says, Thank you to everyone who voted us Best in Bucks  for the 4th year in a row! It is truly an honor to serve you, our patients, and were grateful you choose us as your family chiropractor . 





McQuaite Chiropractic is located on 295 Logan Street across from the Central Bucks West High School. You can make an appointment by calling 267-247-7000.



Contact:

Dr. Jeff McQuaite

Address: 295 Logan Street, Doylestown, PA 18901

Phone: 267-247-7000

Email: drjeff(at)mcquaitechiropractic.com

Website: http://www.mcquaitechiropractic.com/





More information:

http://www.mcquaitechiropractic.com/



PressRelease by

McQuaite Chiropractic

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 12:36

Language: English

News-ID 499371

Character count: 2721

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: McQuaite Chiropractic



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 49



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease