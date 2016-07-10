Kickstarter Campaign Launched To Fund Mini Recording Studio And Creative Platform Black Box

B.Studio, a private French recording studio, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Black Box By B.Studio, a video and photo digital creation platform.

(firmenpresse) - Nantes, France - B.Studio, a private French recording studio, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for Black Box By B.Studio, a video and photo digital creation platform. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to fund the opening of the new studio.



Black Box intends to be a full service, drone equipped, video and recording studio focused on weddings, photo and video shoots, short films, music video production, dubbing, film and festival concert, audio advertising media creation, as well as video equipment rental. Under the Companys business model, business conducted on weekends will primarily be focused on the lucrative Nantes wedding market, as well as video production, concert recording and video rental. The Company intends to dedicate weekdays to video production and equipment rental.



Black Box By B.Studio, is the new mini creation platform. Said project creator Jah Brossas. Who has not dreamed of reaching their real potential, without budget constraints? Black Box Studio is offering that creative opportunity.



In addition to its for profit venture, the Company states that its creative studio will be made available to local students for student developed projects and nonprofit organizations as well. We have already partnered with Nantes prospecting schools, providing them a discount for students. In addition, a preferential rate will also be offered to associations declared of public utility says Brossas.



With the help of an anticipated successful Kickstarter campaign, the studio will invest heavily in video equipment to provide its clients the highest quality production experience. Equipment purchased with the Kickstarter proceeds include; four GoPro HERO4 Black Cameras, two GoPro HERO4 Session Cameras, (iii) four drones, and various other camera, recording and production equipment.



Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge 30 or more will gain access to certain camera & video equipment from the studio.





The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 10, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2cEiUIi



