Mexico?s Focus on Foundry

(PresseBox) - In light of the FUNDIEXPO, Mexico has increasingly become a focus on the international foundry industry platform.
With Mexico´s constant boost in capacity and encouragement to innovation, there is no doubt that the Mexican metal casting industry is one of the most significant around the globe and ranks No. 11 in the world in supplying to OEMs to automotive and other major industries.
The Mexican companies have utilized their advantages between prospering NAFTA and struggling regions in South America by establishing solid partnerships and taking selective measures in skills and R & D.
Mexico is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and Foundry-Planet has had the opportunity to observe this upward trend.
With that said, we are pleased to present to you the first Foundry Planet Magazine for Mexico.
Glückauf and Good Luck!
read online: Magazine Mexico
Magazine download as PDF



Date: 10/07/2016 - 12:58
Language: English
