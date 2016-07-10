XIMEA trusts in FRAMOS as its North-American Camera Distributor

(PresseBox) - 0.2016 - FRAMOS has been selected by XIMEA, globally acknowledged camera manufacturer and market leader for small form factor cameras, as their North American distributor.

Both FRAMOS and XIMEA are known for their technology affinity in conjunction with the ability for developing imaging solutions. ? Solutions for challenges others considered unsolvable. Together, the two companies have the ideal skill set to enhance their customers' experience: jointly supporting device OEMs, plant equipment OEMs, system integrators with a team of researchers that are continually producing best of breed solutions for demanding imaging applications.

Jürgen Hillmann, COO of XIMEA GmbH comments: "Over the last years our businesses and opportunities have increased considerably in North America. It is a very logical step to pair up with an experienced partner that understands our business and technology and thus serve the imaging community better. Especially with FRAMOS' competence, we will also be considerably enhancing the solution spaces we can offer to our customers."

Sebastien Dignard, President of FRAMOS Technologies Inc., explains the win-win (and ?win) situation for FRAMOS, XIMEA, and in particular for their North American customers: "XIMEA?s multifaceted product range is comprised of highly compact cameras of extremely small size and low power consumption. These cameras are available with a wide range of modern interfaces and the different series are optimized for industrial automation, scientific imaging, hyperspectral imaging, or high-speed applications. Thus we are able to serve the North American customers in a variety of application and industry areas. XIMEA's groundbreaking technology platforms allow for effective customization and contribute significantly to our own aims of enabling imaging innovations in North America. By the same token, our local engineering and sales teams are strategically positioned to handle technical consulting and logistics services. As per our model, we offer a direct link to XIMEA?s developers when needed to create a solid three-way partnership.?



With 35 years of experience, FRAMOS is in tune with today?s imaging customer requirements and positioned to help its client innovate and remain competitive in a diverse Machine Vision market. As a global imaging partner, FRAMOS supports its customers with a broad service portfolio that ranges from sensors to solutions. The new XIMEA and FRAMOS partnership promises additional growth in the North American camera market in the upcoming years.

About XIMEA:

XIMEA has been developing, manufacturing and selling standard and OEM cameras for vision applications for more than 25 years. These cameras are used for motion control, assemblage, robotics, industrial inspection and security purposes. Scientific-grade cameras are also available for life science and microscopy applications. XIMEA cameras excel at having the lowest power consumption, heat dissipation, size and weight. Typically, these cameras also offer the fastest fps and resolution per sensor while giving customers a dependable and robust build. Drawing on two and a half decades of experience, XIMEA views its role as a niche player. They are able to provide services and solutions only available with such small and agile cameras.

www.ximea.com



"Teaching machines to see" is what drives us. For FRAMOS, image processing is not just a technical discipline, but a fascination, the future and our mission all at the same time. Since 1981 FRAMOS is a leading technology provider in industrial, scientific and medical image processing. Headquartered in Munich and with 4 subsidiaries worldwide we enable manufacturers, system integrators and researchers to benefit from imaging technologies. Our team of approximately 85 associates offers a fully comprehensive portfolio of imaging components, technical consulting and support. Thanks to many years of experience in the industry, we offer engineering services for custom camera development as well as complete turn-key-solutions. We are proud of our participation in a revolutionary technology. The spirit of innovation and development of our early days has remained at the heart of our company.

www.framos.com





Company information / Profile:

www.framos.com





