Kickstarter Campaign Launched For Revolutionary Hands Free Phone Magnetic Holder Clutchit

Clutch Accessories has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing to fund the manufacture and distribution of its unique, patent pending, hands free phone holder and mount, ClutchIt!

Clutchit! is touted as the worlds first magnetic anywhere phone mount. The true innovation lies in its double sided magnet, so Clutchit! is not glued somewhere permanently but its "removable" and can be carried anywhere needed. The patent pending design allows users to clutchit to any metallic surface anywhere, while built in portability allows the mount to be removed and reattached as needed. The company states that with ClutchIt!, there is no longer a need for two hands while utilizing a phone mount.



ClutchIt! It is the world's first non-intrusive phone holder. [Users can] avoid clutter and bulk while adding convenience to their life with Clutchit!. Said project creator Hong Wang.



ClutchIt! features a sleek, stylish and innovative design that allows for full functionality with a 360° degree rotation and a bend of 100° degrees on all sides. The mount utilizes adhesive film and metallic discs that allow for easy attachment to virtually any surface. The discs are discreet and leave no residue behind! ClutchIt! enhances the design of a users phone by offering metal discs in several colors to match tastes. The mount is available in several colors, including silver, gold, rose gold, space gray and matte black.



In today's world, having a convenient place to hold and mount your phone is a must. Whether you are driving, cooking, at the gym, at the office or just trying to use the phone as an anywhere-mirror to put on makeup, says Wang.



Clutch Accessories has stated that this is the first of many anticipated Kickstarter campaigns it has planned for its upcoming project launches. Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life.





All Backers of the Kickstarter campaign who pledge $18 or more will receive 1 Silver Clutchit! at 47% off the estimated retail price of $34. Backers who pledge higher amounts will receive additional rewards. The company states that for every Matte Black Clutchit! sold at value of $38 dollars, they are donating one dollar to ASPCA Animal Rescue Foundation. The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until November 13, 2016.



For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2dof3Ce



Contact:

Hong Wang

Phone: 18908289488

Email: Hong(at)clutchit.com

Website: http://kck.st/2dof3Ce





Keywords (optional):

