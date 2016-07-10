LaVie SouthPark, a Fresh New Brand for a Fresh Apartment Lifestyle

Crescent SouthPark Now LaVie SouthPark

(firmenpresse) - CHARLOTTE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- LaVie SouthPark, a 321 unit luxury lifestyle apartment community in the SouthPark neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina, has undergone a full rebrand. Formerly known as Crescent SouthPark, LaVie SouthPark emphasizes living life to the fullest, offering incredible outdoor spaces, spectacular amenities, open floor plans, and a location to be desired nearby high-end shops, restaurants, and the stunning SouthPark Mall.

LaVie SouthPark inspires community living, from on-site food truck visits, to monthly social events, mobile car wash and detailer arrangements, and even mobile dog grooming catering to LaVie's several four legged residents.

Unwind on the four acres of preserved natural landscape, boasting 100 year old double oak trees alongside a serene pond with water feature. Stay active in the spa like, two-story health club with state of the art equipment alongside a yoga and barre studio. Swim and sun in the saltwater pool with aqua sundeck and lounging areas. Socialize and entertain in the chef-quality demonstration kitchen with flat screen TVs, poker and billiards tables, outdoor kitchen and fire pit areas. Stroll or take advantage of LaVie's own bikes for resident use on the wooded walking trails around a scenic pond, or the two-acre Dog Park.

As the first fiber wired building in Charlotte, residents of LaVie SouthPark stay connected, offering Ultimate wideband high speed internet, HD digital cable and USB outlets. Working from home is a breeze in the business center with Mac stations, Wi-Fi, designated meeting space, and fresh-ground coffee from the Starbucks coffee bar. Inside, residents enjoy gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, spacious walk-in closets, wood-style plank flooring, and 36" soaking tubs.

LaVie offers studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom floor plans and is under the professional management of , the second largest multifamily manager in the United States.

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. In the early 1970's, Lincoln expanded its product mix to include commercial, build-to-suit, office, hotel, industrial, and other mixed-use assets. In 1972, Lincoln took this expertise within the United States to Western Europe and the Middle East.

In 2001, Lincoln joined forces with the U.S. Department of Defense to renovate and redevelop family housing at selected bases for the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Army. Through innovative management, property rehabilitation and award-winning new construction designs, Lincoln is now one of the largest operators of in the country. Lincoln continued its growth in 2013 with the acquisition of , increasing the depth of knowledge in the rental housing sector for the firm.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit or visit for apartment listings in your area.

Follow Lincoln Property Company on , , and to hear about all the new deals to help you look forward to moving into your new home!

Lincoln Property Company

