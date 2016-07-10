David Skok Named Associate Editor of Toronto Star

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- The Toronto Star announced today that David Skok has been appointed Associate Editor and Head of Editorial Strategy for all its digital platforms and products.

Mr. Skok has had a distinguished career in journalism both in Canada and the United States. Most recently he served as Managing Editor and Vice President, Digital at the Boston Globe, where he oversaw all digital business and editorial groups. Before moving to Boston, Mr. Skok worked for Global News in Toronto where he was instrumental in launching Globalnews.ca, a site that grew rapidly in audience and journalistic quality, recording triple-digit annual growth.

He also was a Nieman Journalism Fellow at Harvard University in 2012, the first Canadian digital journalist selected for this honor. He is the co-author of Breaking News: Mastering the Art of Disruption in Journalism, a Nieman Reports e-book he co-wrote with Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen and Forum for Growth and Innovation Fellow James Allworth.

Mr. Skok began his career at ABC's Nightline, the flagship current affairs program in Washington, D.C. He was born in South Africa and immigrated to Canada in 1988. He is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario and Ryerson University's journalism program and is a regular commentator on the future of media and journalism.

Mr. Skok will report to Michael Cooke, Editor, and Chris Goodridge, Chief Operating Officer Digital, on strategic digital direction and to Irene Gentle, Managing Editor, on news issues.

"Make no mistake, David was a highly sought after commodity across Canada and around the world," Mr. Cooke said. "That he chose to work with the Star confirms that David believes, just like we do, that we have the finest newsroom in the finest city in the world. Having someone of David's intellect and experience in our midst will only help us reach new journalistic heights."

About the Toronto Star, thestar.com and Toronto Star Touch

The Toronto Star, founded in 1892, is read by approximately 3.0 million readers a week in print, online (thestar.com) and on Toronto Star Touch, one of the news industry's most innovative tablet apps. The Toronto Star is a division of Star Media Group, which includes the Metro free daily newspapers in Toronto, Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Halifax. Star Media Group also includes Toronto.com, Torstar Syndication Services and The Kit, a fashion and beauty publication, and the jointly owned Chinese language newspaper Sing Tao. Star Media Group is a division of Toronto Star Newspapers Limited, which is a subsidiary of Torstar Corporation.

