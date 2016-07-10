SECFilings Releases Report on Biotech Companies Targeting Liver Disease

(firmenpresse) - REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public filing alerts, recently published a report on Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis -- a silent epidemic that is destroying the liver of tens of millions of Americans. In the report, there's a discussion of the biotech companies that are actively targeting the space, both large and small.

Companies discussed in the report include Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: ENDV), Galectin Therapeutics Inc., Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Interested investors can read the full report here:

TDM Financial owns and operates web properties to educate investors and provide exposure for public companies. Our flagship web property, SECFilings.com, provides real-time SEC filing alerts to over 600,000 registered individuals, institutions, journalists, and other financial professionals. Through this property and others in our network, we have helped hundreds of companies build a sustainable base of shareholders through long-term educate-and-convert programs.

To sign-up for SEC filing e-mail and RSS alerts, visit , sign-up for a free account, and start following companies in your portfolio.

For more information about investor awareness solutions, please contact Daniel Minton at (406) 862-5400 or at .

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns SECFilings.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: .

SECFilings.com



Paul Archie

406-862-2242

PressRelease by

SECFilings.com

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 499390

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SECFilings.com

Stadt: REDONDO BEACH, CA





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease