The Justin Poy Agency: 156 Chinese Contemporary Masterpieces Unveiled for the First Time in Canada at the University of Toronto Libraries' Robarts Library, Toronto, Ontario

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Editors Note: There are three photos associated with this press release.

Cultural exchange has always been at the forefront of strong relations between Canada and the People's Republic of China. This year marks the 46(th) anniversary of diplomatic relations between our two countries. At the heels of the recent visit by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to China and of China's Premier Li Keqiang to Canada, a masterful collection of 156 contemporary works of art by 81 of China's most celebrated artists will be unveiled for the first time ever in Canada at the University of Toronto Libraries' Robarts Library. The Richard Charles Lee Canada-Hong Kong Library on the 8(th) Floor of Robarts Library has been converted into a fine art gallery where students, collectors, and art connoisseurs can marvel at these creations free of charge from October 7-13, 2016 (closed on October 9-10).

Some of the artists featured in "EXPRESSIONS OF CHINA" include: Dawei Liu, Changjiang Wu, Xiang Li, Peiqiu Chen, Fan Lin, Hesheng Xia, Wensen Yang, Yunxiang Xue

Selected works will be for sale. Some works will have 100% of their gross proceeds donated to charities such as the Canadian Cancer Society and the SickKids Foundation.

The Justin Poy Agency is a Toronto-based award-winning multicultural advertising agency established in 1993. Agency President, Justin Poy is the Honorary Patron of Asian Heritage Month (CFAC) and is Vice-Chair of The Canadian Foundation for Chinese Heritage Preservation. The Agency is known for its ability to bridge and promote east/west cultures and businesses.

To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Contacts:

The Justin Poy Agency

Lily Tsang

Cell: (416) 276-7217







The Justin Poy Agency

Justin Poy

Cell: (416) 565-6791





More information:

http://www.justinpoy.com/



PressRelease by

The Justin Poy Agency

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 499393

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: The Justin Poy Agency

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease