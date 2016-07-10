Spriza Media Inc. Becomes Member of 8020 Connect Platform

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- (the "Corporation" or "Spriza") (TSX VENTURE: SPZ) is pleased to announce its membership with the 8020 Connect Platform, and invite all shareholders to become members as well. 8020 Connect () is the investment industry's newest social network, developed to deliver corporate information to shareholders, investment industry experts and like-minded investors, while enabling these member groups to interact with each other and with our corporate management team. Through the 8020 Connect Shareholder and Investor Platform, Spriza is able to communicate its corporate message and update advancements and financial information to all shareholders and investors in a timely and effective manner. The social media component provides direct interaction with shareholders, allowing the Company to respond to questions and inquiries directly or in group forums. 8020 Connect will also allow Spriza to expand its audience exponentially to interested investors and industry experts worldwide.

"We are excited to utilize the 8020 Connect platform and network at Spriza, and look forward to ongoing communication with our shareholders and the investor community."

- Jay Cowles, COO, Spriza Media Inc.

About Spriza

Spriza's patent pending technology allows brands and agencies to generate unforgettable moments connecting consumers to the brands they love. Our campaigns effectively drive focused and quantifiable returns for our clients by combining incentive-based marketing with audience targeted promotions; turning any marketing effort into a successful, widespread campaign with a measurable impact both to the Brands and Spriza.

Reader Advisory

Certain information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements"), including details about the business of the Corporation and the use of proceeds from the Offering. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, environmental risks, operational risks, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, its forward-looking statements have been based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. Risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could affect actual results are discussed in our public disclosure documents available at . Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by applicable law, the Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:



Spriza Media Inc.

Rob Danard

Chief Executive Officer

(403) 614-4441





Spriza Media Inc.

Jay Cowles

Chief Operating Officer

(403) 470-1818





Spriza Media Inc.

Dave Antony

Director

(403) 531-1710





More information:

http://www.spriza.com



Spriza Media Inc.

