Allen Edmonds Celebrates American Craftsmanship With Annual "Rediscover America" Sale

The Rediscover America Sale Offers Customers up to 35 Percent off

(firmenpresse) - PORT WASHINGTON, WI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Allen Edmonds, the U.S. premium men's shoe manufacturer headquartered in Port Washington, Wis., announces the start of its Rediscover America Sale today. The sale is the company's largest of the year, offering customers special pricing of up to 35 percent off all Allen Edmonds-branded merchandise.

While many companies outsourced production long ago, Allen Edmonds remains committed to its American factory workers, even amidst a changing retail landscape. The company has doubled its American workforce since 2010 and currently employs more than 700 people out of its Port Washington, Wisconsin facility. The company continues to expand its reach across the country, with 64 company-owned stores nationwide and more planned to open this fall and in coming years.

"Our Rediscover America Sale is an opportunity to honor Allen Edmonds' 94 years of American craftsmanship and to celebrate the individuals who make our company thrive - our amazing customers and our American shoemakers," said Paul Grangaard, President and CEO. "We're thrilled to offer the best pricing of the year and ensure that our customers -- leaders across America -- have access to high-quality, handcrafted shoes."

Many of Allen Edmonds' bestselling dress and casual shoe styles, such as the Fifth Avenue cap-toe and McAllister wingtip, will feature savings of up to $150. During the sale, special prices will be offered on all Allen Edmonds branded shoes, belts, apparel, and accessories in Allen Edmonds' retail stores and online through October 25. For more information, please visit .

Founded in 1922, Allen Edmonds Corporation is a privately-held, U.S.-based retailer of premium men's footwear, apparel, leather goods and accessories with a focus on American manufacturing. Allen Edmonds' famous Goodyear welted shoes are handcrafted in Port Washington, Wis. using a 212-step production process. Consistent with the company's heritage, Allen Edmonds remains committed to providing excellent products at exceptional value for style and quality conscious men worldwide. By partnering with like-minded U.S. manufacturers, the company's offering includes men's clothing and accessory needs from head to toe. Allen Edmonds products are available at premier stores worldwide, including 64 company-owned Allen Edmonds stores across the United States, and online at .

