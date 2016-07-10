Meeting Planners Guide to Success Unvieled at The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin Showcases Luxury Hotel Service and Business Meeting Packages

(firmenpresse) - TIANJIN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Tianjin's most elegant luxury hotel, is set to transform the city's reputation for prestigious events to further raise the hotel's profile as a strategically important business destination in China.

With one of the largest ballrooms in north-east China's historic former Treaty Port, The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin is the tenth luxury hotel in The Ritz-Carlton brand's China portfolio.

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin is unquestionably one of the city's most elegant hotels -- with a grand neo-classical style facade and interiors which pay homage to Tianjin's grand European heritage.

The Tianjin business hotel features an extensive meeting room inventory, giving the hotel the versatility to accommodate and personalize meeting rooms and event spaces of almost any size, from small intimate gatherings to the grandest of weddings, vehicle and product launches, corporate meetings and large-scale conventions.

"With the world's fourth largest container port and China's largest artificial deep-water port, Tianjin enjoys one of the fastest growth rates in China and has become an important economic hub with a fast-growing demand for premium event venues," said Oscar Wang, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin.

"This iconic landmark hotel in the heart of the city's revitalized former British concession and central business district brings The Ritz-Carlton's legendary, award-winning service to the city's MICE market, offering a brand new premium location for prestigious events in Tianjin."

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin offers and for conferences and events, including a dedicated Meetings Butler who acts as a one-stop resource for all meeting needs, as well as the latest state-of-the-art technology such as LCD projector screens and Polycom voice communication solutions and video conferencing.

The Ballroom, sized at 1050-square-meters, is one of the largest ballrooms in Tianjin and offers direct elevator access from an underground car park as well as easy access to the adjacent main roads, the Tianjin railway station and the airport highway.

The hotel's meeting rooms and hallway to The Ballroom face onto a charming courtyard, creating an additional relaxed venue for coffee breaks, which can also be adapted to corporate themes.

The hotel offers a variety of personalized programs to assist meeting planners, designed to offer them easy one-stop solutions for events in Tianjin.

To celebrate the hotel's three year anniversary on October 18, 2016, The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin will offer half-day and full-day meeting packages at a great value.

The half-day offer includes four hours use of a meeting space, with standard meeting amenities, along with a high quality international lunch buffet and morning or afternoon coffee break and snacks. The full-day package offers 8 hours use of the meeting room with the same benefits except for both morning and afternoon breaks.

In anticipation of the festive season, special Annual Party Packages are also offered for company and family banquets.

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin also offers 'Green Meeting' options for environmentally conscious events, complete with menu and beverage options which showcase organic, seasonal and local produce, along with recycled and sustainable meeting amenities. These range from recycled paper and pens to water bottles, a paperless billing system and arranging local printing services on behalf of meeting participants to reduce the "carbon footprint" of flying heavy printed materials in.

Tianjin is a fast-growing business destination in north-east China, with a busy calendar of major events already planned for 2017. The city is now especially convenient for major gatherings since the opening of a high-speed train linked to Beijing, which is now just 30 minutes away. Beyond the port, major industries in Tianjin include petrochemicals, automobile production, metal work and aircraft manufacturing.

The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin is 30 minutes from the Tianjin Binhai International Airport, located within the heart of the city's central business district of Xiao Bai Lou (CBD) and adjacent to the city's historical and cultural landmarks. The luxury hotel in Tianjin is less than a five-minute walk from a number of business and leisure destinations, including upscale Nanjing Road, Hisense Plaza.

The 277-room Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin, is located by the Haihe River, surrounded by 19th and 20th century architecture of the European nations that sought trade with China, reflecting the city's strategic importance that continues today. Located within the heart of the city's Central Business District, the hotel is 30 minutes from Tianjin Binhai International Airport and is adjacent to the city's historical and cultural landmarks. The Ritz-Carlton, Tianjin captures the essence of the city's deep history and cultural traditions while standing out as a landmark hotel in Tianjin. The hotel provides unparalleled service and facilities for discerning business and leisure travelers. Facilities include The Ritz-Carlton Club® Level, a 1,600-square-meter health club and spa, two specialty restaurants, FLAIR Bar and Restaurant, and state-of-the-art conference facilities including a spacious 1050-square-meter ballroom and a courtyard event venue.

Comments on this PressRelease