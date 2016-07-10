Health Advance Launches New Product Line

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Health Advance Inc. (OTC PINK: HADV) (Hereinafter referred to as "the Company" or "HADV") is pleased to announce it is launching its first private label product. The Company will begin to market Tamanu Oil under discounttamanuoil.com and bestoiloftamanu.com starting October 11, 2016. Furthermore, the Company expects to enter into distribution agreements with national and international distributers shortly.

Tamanu Oil is a natural nut oil that is extracted from the nut kernels of the Calophyllum Inophyllum tree. Tamanu oil possesses a unique capacity to promote the formation of new tissue, thereby accelerating wound healing and the growth of healthy skin. For this reason, it is a widely used traditional topical aid in reducing scarring, especially the appearance of scars that are one or more years old. Tamanu oil has anti-aging and anti-wrinkle qualities as it moisturizes, nourishes and repairs the epidermal cells of dry and damaged skin. In addition, tamanu oil has anti-viral, antibiotic, antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-coagulative properties.

"While there are many anti-aging products on the market that promise more youthful looking skin, the majority of them contain chemicals, artificial preservatives and synthetic colourings that are often toxic and likely do more harm than good. Given Tamanu Oil's unique ability to promote the growth of new, healthy skin tissue, the anti-aging benefits of Tamanu Oil are profound," stated President Jordan Starkman. "We are excited to add to our product line and eager to move forward with our business plan."

