Day & Zimmermann Named the Top O&M Contractor in Power by Engineering News-Record for Ninth Consecutive Year

(firmenpresse) - PHILADELPHIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Day & Zimmermann (D&Z), the century-old, family-owned provider of construction and engineering, staffing and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world, announced today it has been ranked by Engineering News-Record (ENR) as the number one Operations and Maintenance Contractor in Power for the ninth year in a row.

The ranking is part of ENR's annual Top 400 Contractors Survey featured in its October Sourcebook. The Sourcebook provides market analysis and rankings of the leading U.S.-based architectural and engineering firms in a number of industry sectors.

"We celebrate this recognition with gratitude to our dedicated employees who have provided safe and cost-effective service delivery for nearly a decade," said Michael P. McMahon, president of Day & Zimmermann's Engineering, Construction and Maintenance group. "Our goal has always been to be the leading provider of maintenance, modifications, and projects in the industries we serve. We're proud of the accomplishment, and grateful to our loyal customers for their continued support."

In addition to earning top O&M contractor status, D&Z also ranked number four on the list of Top Contractors in Power.

Founded in 1901, Day & Zimmermann is a family-owned company with a workforce of over 50,000 specializing in construction & engineering, staffing and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world. Operating from more than 150 worldwide locations with 2.7 Billion USD in revenue, Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. by Forbes. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, our first work was to develop "Betterment Reports" that helped modernize American factories. Today, we are still in the business of betterment-maintaining the nation's power infrastructure, protecting American freedoms and driving technological advancements around the world. We do what we say. ® .

Steve Wanczyk



215-564-3200 x114





More information:

http://www.dayzim.com/



PressRelease by

Day & Zimmermann

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 13:06

Language: English

News-ID 499404

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Day & Zimmermann

Stadt: PHILADELPHIA, PA





Number of hits: 16



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease