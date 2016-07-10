Duran Ventures Completes Private Placement Financing

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Duran Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DRV)(LMA: DRV) ("Duran" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the fourth and final tranche of its previously announced $1,170,000 non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering"). The fourth tranche of the Offering consisted of 1,603,500 units (the "Units") at $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of $144,315. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the closing of the fourth tranche of the Offering. In connection with the fourth tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finders fees in the aggregate amount of $2,700 cash. In total, the Offering consisted of 12,326,921 Units for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $1,109,423.

As previously announced, the net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the Aguila Norte plant commissioning and expansion, Aguila Norte, Chucara and Huachacolpa property development and general and administrative purposes.

All securities issued in the fourth tranche of the Offering will be subject to a restricted period of four months and one day as required under applicable securities laws, expiring on February 8, 2017.

Insiders of the Company acquired a total of 650,000 Units upon the closing of the fourth tranche of the Offering (the "Insider Participation"), which is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of such Insider Participation. No new insiders were created, nor has there be any change of control as a result of the fourth tranche.

About Duran

Duran Ventures Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on mineral processing and the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru.

Duran Ventures Inc. is a Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Bolsa de Valores de Lima: Symbol "DRV".

