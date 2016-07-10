Melissa Akerib, aka Mel, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for her debut album entitled EPIPHANY.
Paris, France - Melissa Akerib, aka Mel, has officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for her debut album entitled EPIPHANY. The Kickstarter campaign aims to garner widespread support and financial backing to produce, record, distribute and market the album.
EPIPHANY is a 12 track LP that features original material and incorporates various genres of music by combining sultry vocals and addictive beats. We have chosen to create an album based on various musical styles instead of only one, in order to please a wider audience and not focus on one specific niche. This will enable us to connect with more people and on different levels, said Akerib.
Melissa has assembled a team to produce what promises to be a truly creative work of art. Her team includes musical associate and instrumentalist Matthieu Lemasquerier, with whom she instantly developed a creative rapport. Matthieu sent me a few beats and I sent him some covers and we quickly realized that our work ethic and creative ideas flowed well together and that we could make a fantastic and original album.
Even though recording only began at the end of July, the team has already written 12 original songs and completed the recording on the first four. Melissa, Matthieu and the team are scheduled to spend 1 to 2 full days per month in the studio until all 12 original compositions are recorded. It is anticipated that mixing, mastering as well as the production and distribution of the album will occur by February 2016. The official album release date for EPIPHANY is set for early April 2017.
Melissa eventually intends to pursue music full-time stating, After having put aside my musical aspirations for a while during my Bachelor's and Master's degree in the Scientific field, I decided to finally pursue my musical dreams. This is why I decided to name the album Epiphany [However] this project is more than just a simple album; it will also act as a demo to send to radio stations, labels, venues and festival organizers to get as much recognition as possible. She states that a successful Kickstarter campaign will get her closer to a full time music career.
Kickstarter is a funding platform for creative projects. Everything from films, games, and music to art, design, and technology. Backers who support a project on Kickstarter get an inside look at the creative process, and help that project come to life. All Backers of the EPIPHANY Kickstarter campaign who pledge 15 will receive full digital access to the album, while those who pledge 25 or more will also receive a hard copy of the album.
The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until October 25, 2016. For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2cuQKhu
