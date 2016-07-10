Avnet Silica Expands PicoZed SOM Portfolio with New Embedded Vision Carrier Card

(PresseBox) - Avnet Silica, an Avnet, Inc. (NYSE: AVT) company, today announces the availability of the PicoZed? Embedded Vision kit designed to help engineers more quickly and efficiently develop custom video applications including video analytics, machine vision, medical imaging, video surveillance and advanced driver assistance systems. The kit builds on the highly flexible and rugged PicoZed SOM, adding a video-specific carrier card and camera connector for add-on camera modules supported by the PYTHON 1300 CMOS image sensor from ON Semiconductor.

The PicoZed Embedded Vision kit combines the hardware, software and IP components necessary for the development of custom video applications for markets including industrial, medical, automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense and security. The kit also includes a voucher for an SDSoCTM development environment from Xilinx, which provides a C/C++ ASSP-like programming experience to improve productivity for application development, system architecture definition and platform creation. SDSoC accelerates development with Xilinx Zynq® SoCs and MPSoCs by eliminating the churn between hardware and software teams implementing programmable logic-based software accelerators, thereby enabling designers to leverage Xilinx, third-party or end-user platforms.

The PicoZed Embedded Vision Kit Includes:

SDSoC development environment voucher from Xilinx

PicoZed SOM based on the Zynq-7000 All Programmable SoC

PicoZed FMC carrier V2

FMC-HDMI-CAM FMC Module, featuring:

[list]

HDMI Input, featuring Analog Devices ADV7611

HDMI Output, featuring Analog Devices ADV7511

Camera Input: Camera connector, supporting several optional camera modules

PYTHON 1300-C Camera Module:

PYTHON 1300 Color Image Sensor

Lens holder

Lens (C-mount, 2/3? optical size, 8 mm)

IR cut filter

12V power supply



HDMI cables (2)

microUSB to USB cable

Ethernet cable

8GB microSD Card

Downloadable documentation and reference designs

[/list]

The PicoZed Embedded Vision Kit is now available from Avnet Silica. Further information on the kit can be found at: http://avnet-silica.com/xilinx-ev-picozed-kit.



Avnet Silica is the European semiconductor specialist division of Avnet, Inc., one of the leading global technology distributors, and acts as the smart connection between customers and suppliers. The distributor simplifies complexity by providing creative solutions, technology and logistics support. Avnet Silica is a partner of leading semiconductor manufacturers and innovative solution providers over many years. With a team of more than 200 application engineers and technical specialists, Avnet Silica supports projects all the way from the idea to the concept to production. For more information, visit www.avnet-silica.com

About Avnet, Inc.

From components to cloud and from design to disposal, Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) accelerates the success of customers who build, sell and use technology by providing a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products, services and solutions. Avnet is a global company ranked on the FORTUNE 500 with revenues of $26.2 billion for the fiscal year 2016. For more information, visit www.avnet.com.





