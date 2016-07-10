       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Oriola-KD Corporation will publish the interim report 1 January - 30 September 2016 on Thursday, 20 October 2016 at 8.30 a.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 7 October 2016 at 2.00 p.m.

Oriola-KD Corporation will organize a meeting for investors, analysts and the
press on Thursday, 20 April 2016 at 10.00 a.m. at Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä,
meeting room Tapiola, Simonkatu 9, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.

A teleconference on the financial information will be held by Oriola-KD
Corporation on the same day starting at 2.00 p.m. Finnish time, tel.
+44 20 3059 8125, confirmation code "Oriola". The event can be followed live as
a audiocast accessible at www.oriola-kd.com/investors. The language of the
teleconference will be English.

The teleconference will be recorded and recordig will be available on Thursday,
20 October 2016 on Oriola-KD Corporation's website www.oriola-kd.com/recordings.

Registrations for the event and teleconference should be made by email to
ir(at)oriola-kd.com by Tuesday, 18 October 2016.


We look forward to welcoming you to the event.

Oriola-KD Corporation


Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO


Further information:

Sari Aitokallio
CFO
tel. +358 10 429 2112
email: sari.aitokallio(at)oriola-kd.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.
Key media

Released by:
Oriola-KD Corporation
Corporate Communications
Orionintie 5
FI-02200 Espoo
www.oriola-kd.com




