Oriola-KD Corporation will publish the interim report 1 January - 30 September 2016 on Thursday, 20 October 2016 at 8.30 a.m.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Oriola-KD Corporation Stock Exchange Release 7 October 2016 at 2.00 p.m.



Oriola-KD Corporation will publish the interim report 1 January - 30 September

2016 on Thursday, 20 October 2016 at 8.30 a.m.



Oriola-KD Corporation will organize a meeting for investors, analysts and the

press on Thursday, 20 April 2016 at 10.00 a.m. at Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä,

meeting room Tapiola, Simonkatu 9, 00100 Helsinki, Finland.



A teleconference on the financial information will be held by Oriola-KD

Corporation on the same day starting at 2.00 p.m. Finnish time, tel.

+44 20 3059 8125, confirmation code "Oriola". The event can be followed live as

a audiocast accessible at www.oriola-kd.com/investors. The language of the

teleconference will be English.



The teleconference will be recorded and recordig will be available on Thursday,

20 October 2016 on Oriola-KD Corporation's website www.oriola-kd.com/recordings.



Registrations for the event and teleconference should be made by email to

ir(at)oriola-kd.com by Tuesday, 18 October 2016.





We look forward to welcoming you to the event.



Oriola-KD Corporation





Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO





Further information:



Sari Aitokallio

CFO

tel. +358 10 429 2112

email: sari.aitokallio(at)oriola-kd.com



Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd.

Key media



Released by:

Oriola-KD Corporation

Corporate Communications

Orionintie 5

FI-02200 Espoo

www.oriola-kd.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Oriola-KD Oyj via GlobeNewswire

















More information:

http://www.oriola-kd.com/



PressRelease by

Oriola-KD Oyj

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 499410

Character count: 2097

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Oriola-KD Oyj

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 50



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease