Novolyze launches SurroNov(TM), a range of dry surrogate microorganisms

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Novolyze, a fast-growing food biotechnology company, announces the global launch
of its new range of products: SurroNov(TM) www.novolyze.com
SurroNov(TM) is a range of innovative surrogate microorganisms that mimic the
behavior of food pathogens (Salmonella, Listeria, Cronobacter sakazakii etc). As
they are non-pathogenic, SurroNov(TM) products can be directly used in-plant to
validate the efficacy of preventive controls on the microbial reduction of food
products.
The range was officially presented at IAFP Annual Meeting in St. Louis. MO from
July 29 to August 4, 2016. The first surrogate introduced is a strain used for
the validation of low water activity foods (spices, nuts, powders, pet food etc)
for which the prevention and control of microbiological hazards is a key food
safety challenge. Our surrogate has been tested on numerous food processes, most
of them thermal processes such as extruders, dryers, roasters and ovens. The
first projects performed using SurroNov(TM) products showed highly correlative
results, confirming the strong interest of the food industry for stabilized, dry
& ready to use surrogate microorganisms.
The launch of SurroNov(TM) is an important step for Novolyze: It is the result
of several years of R&D as well as intensive financial and human capital
investments. SurroNov(TM) products are patented innovations based on Novolyze
Dry Surrogate Technology. In parallel, the company continues its development
plan, focused on the research of new strains for different kinds of food
products.
Jena Robers, VP Business Development at Novolyze : 'First collaborations with
several multinational food companies have been initiated and we are proud that
our innovations received such a positive feedback. We are convinced that
SurroNov(TM) surrogate microorganisms are a key tool for food companies to
comply with FSMA Final Rule for Preventive Controls for Human Food. Our team is
now focused on the evolution of the range and on the launch of other strains to
complete our portfolio. Our ambition is to offer innovative solutions to our
partners in order to better control microbiological hazards and improve food
safety of processed foods.'
Contact :
Pierre-Olivier BEAL Business Development Manager
T (USA) : +1 (617) 500-8536
www.novolyze.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novolyze via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.novolyze.com/
Date: 10/07/2016 - 14:05
Language: English
