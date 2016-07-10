Novolyze launches SurroNov(TM), a range of dry surrogate microorganisms

Novolyze, a fast-growing food biotechnology company, announces the global launch

of its new range of products: SurroNov(TM) www.novolyze.com



SurroNov(TM) is a range of innovative surrogate microorganisms that mimic the

behavior of food pathogens (Salmonella, Listeria, Cronobacter sakazakii etc). As

they are non-pathogenic, SurroNov(TM) products can be directly used in-plant to

validate the efficacy of preventive controls on the microbial reduction of food

products.

The range was officially presented at IAFP Annual Meeting in St. Louis. MO from

July 29 to August 4, 2016. The first surrogate introduced is a strain used for

the validation of low water activity foods (spices, nuts, powders, pet food etc)

for which the prevention and control of microbiological hazards is a key food

safety challenge. Our surrogate has been tested on numerous food processes, most

of them thermal processes such as extruders, dryers, roasters and ovens. The

first projects performed using SurroNov(TM) products showed highly correlative

results, confirming the strong interest of the food industry for stabilized, dry

& ready to use surrogate microorganisms.



The launch of SurroNov(TM) is an important step for Novolyze: It is the result

of several years of R&D as well as intensive financial and human capital

investments. SurroNov(TM) products are patented innovations based on Novolyze

Dry Surrogate Technology. In parallel, the company continues its development

plan, focused on the research of new strains for different kinds of food

products.



Jena Robers, VP Business Development at Novolyze : 'First collaborations with

several multinational food companies have been initiated and we are proud that

our innovations received such a positive feedback. We are convinced that

SurroNov(TM) surrogate microorganisms are a key tool for food companies to



comply with FSMA Final Rule for Preventive Controls for Human Food. Our team is

now focused on the evolution of the range and on the launch of other strains to

complete our portfolio. Our ambition is to offer innovative solutions to our

partners in order to better control microbiological hazards and improve food

safety of processed foods.'

Contact :

Pierre-Olivier BEAL Business Development Manager

T (USA) : +1 (617) 500-8536

www.novolyze.com







