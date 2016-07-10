Kvaerner ASA: Invitation to presentation of 3rd quarter results 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
7 October 2016 - Kværner ASA will publish its 3rd quarter results 2016 at the
Oslo Stock Exchange on 19 October 2016 at 07:00 CET. The results presentation
will be held at Engineerium, Fornebu at 09:00 CET the same morning.
We invite investors, analysts and the media to Kvaerner's results presentation:
Date: Wedensday 19 October 2016
Time: 09:00 CET
Location: Engineerium (Quality Hotel Expo), Snarøyveien 20, Fornebu
Language: English
To attend the presentation, please register by emailing ir(at)kvaerner.com. The
presentation will be broadcast live on www.kvaerner.com and
http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=40091328 at 09:00 CET.
The complete 3rd quarter results 2016 report and presentation will be available
at http://www.kvaerner.com and www.newsweb.no.
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, Kvaerner, Tel: +47 67 59 50 46, Mob:
+47 950 38 364
Media:
Torbjørn Andersen, Head of communication East Norway, Kvaerner, Mob:
+47 928 85 542
About Kvaerner:
Kvaerner is a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction
(EPC) services, and delivers offshore installations and onshore plants for
upstream oil and gas production around the world. Kvaerner ASA, through its
subsidiaries and affiliates ("Kvaerner"), is an international contractor and
preferred partner for oil and gas operators and other engineering and
fabrication contractors. Kvaerner and its approximately 2 700 HSSE-focused and
experienced employees are recognised for delivering some of the world's most
amazing and demanding projects.
In 2015, the Kvaerner group had consolidated annual revenues of approximately
NOK 12 billion and the company reported an order backlog at 30 June 2016 of NOK
10.2 billion. Kvaerner is publicly listed with the ticker "KVAER" at the Oslo
Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.kvaerner.com.
