Kvaerner ASA: Invitation to presentation of 3rd quarter results 2016

7 October 2016 - Kværner ASA will publish its 3rd quarter results 2016 at the

Oslo Stock Exchange on 19 October 2016 at 07:00 CET. The results presentation

will be held at Engineerium, Fornebu at 09:00 CET the same morning.



We invite investors, analysts and the media to Kvaerner's results presentation:

Date: Wedensday 19 October 2016

Time: 09:00 CET

Location: Engineerium (Quality Hotel Expo), Snarøyveien 20, Fornebu

Language: English



To attend the presentation, please register by emailing ir(at)kvaerner.com. The

presentation will be broadcast live on www.kvaerner.com and

http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=40091328 at 09:00 CET.



The complete 3rd quarter results 2016 report and presentation will be available

at http://www.kvaerner.com and www.newsweb.no.



For further information, please contact:



Investor relations:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR, Kvaerner, Tel: +47 67 59 50 46, Mob:

+47 950 38 364



Media:

Torbjørn Andersen, Head of communication East Norway, Kvaerner, Mob:

+47 928 85 542



About Kvaerner:

Kvaerner is a leading provider of engineering, procurement and construction

(EPC) services, and delivers offshore installations and onshore plants for

upstream oil and gas production around the world. Kvaerner ASA, through its

subsidiaries and affiliates ("Kvaerner"), is an international contractor and

preferred partner for oil and gas operators and other engineering and

fabrication contractors. Kvaerner and its approximately 2 700 HSSE-focused and

experienced employees are recognised for delivering some of the world's most

amazing and demanding projects.



In 2015, the Kvaerner group had consolidated annual revenues of approximately

NOK 12 billion and the company reported an order backlog at 30 June 2016 of NOK

10.2 billion. Kvaerner is publicly listed with the ticker "KVAER" at the Oslo



Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.kvaerner.com.



To subscribe or unsubscribe to our press releases, please see our web page:

http://www.kvaerner.com/en/toolsmenu/Media/Subscribe-to-releases/



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







More information:

http://www.kvaerner.com/



