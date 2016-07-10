Novavax Reschedules 4th Annual Investor and Analyst Meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc.,
(Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it has rescheduled its 4th annual Investor and
Analyst Meeting. The Company will host an Investor and Analyst update as part of
its third quarter financial results conference call and webcast on Wednesday,
November 9, 2016.
"We continue to analyze data from our Resolve clinical trial and map out the
clinical path forward for our older adult RSV F Vaccine in the context of our
other clinical programs," said Stanley C. Erck, President and CEO. "We would
like to finalize those plans and communicate them at the same time as our third
quarter financial results call in early November. We look forward to providing
the next steps in our RSV F Vaccine program, as well as an update on the path
forward for additional programs in our pipeline and our financial and operating
plan, which we will provide as a dedicated part of our November financial
results."
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage vaccine company committed to
delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Our
recombinant nanoparticles and Matrix-M(TM) adjuvant technology are the
foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through
safe and effective vaccines. Additional information about Novavax is available
on the company's website, novavax.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax and the ongoing development
of its vaccine and adjuvant products are forward-looking statements. Novavax
cautions that these forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those
expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include
those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Novavax Annual Report
on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 as filed with the Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable
reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You
are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at sec.gov, for a
discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking
statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and
we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our
business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those
referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful
consideration to these risks and uncertainties.
Contact: Novavax, Inc.
Barclay A. Phillips
SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Associate Director, Investor Relations
ir(at)novavax.com
240-268-2000
Russo Partners, LLC
David Schull
Todd Davenport, Ph.D.
david.schull(at)russopartnersllc.com
todd.davenport(at)russopartnersllc.com
212-845-4271
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.