Novavax Reschedules 4th Annual Investor and Analyst Meeting

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 07, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc.,

(Nasdaq:NVAX) today announced it has rescheduled its 4th annual Investor and

Analyst Meeting. The Company will host an Investor and Analyst update as part of

its third quarter financial results conference call and webcast on Wednesday,

November 9, 2016.



"We continue to analyze data from our Resolve clinical trial and map out the

clinical path forward for our older adult RSV F Vaccine in the context of our

other clinical programs," said Stanley C. Erck, President and CEO. "We would

like to finalize those plans and communicate them at the same time as our third

quarter financial results call in early November. We look forward to providing

the next steps in our RSV F Vaccine program, as well as an update on the path

forward for additional programs in our pipeline and our financial and operating

plan, which we will provide as a dedicated part of our November financial

results."



About Novavax



Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a clinical-stage vaccine company committed to

delivering novel products to prevent a broad range of infectious diseases. Our

recombinant nanoparticles and Matrix-M(TM) adjuvant technology are the

foundation for groundbreaking innovation that improves global health through

safe and effective vaccines. Additional information about Novavax is available

on the company's website, novavax.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



Statements herein relating to the future of Novavax and the ongoing development

of its vaccine and adjuvant products are forward-looking statements. Novavax

cautions that these forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and

uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those

expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include

those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Novavax Annual Report



on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 as filed with the Securities

and Exchange Commission (SEC). We caution investors not to place considerable

reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You

are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at sec.gov, for a

discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking

statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and

we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Our

business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those

referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful

consideration to these risks and uncertainties.



Contact: Novavax, Inc.

Barclay A. Phillips

SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.

Associate Director, Investor Relations

ir(at)novavax.com

240-268-2000

Russo Partners, LLC

David Schull

Todd Davenport, Ph.D.

david.schull(at)russopartnersllc.com

todd.davenport(at)russopartnersllc.com

212-845-4271









Source: Novavax, Inc. via GlobeNewswire















