Nordic Mines updates on financial situation

PRESS RELEASE, 7 October 2016



Nordic Mines AB publ ("The Company"), has since the publication of the second

quarterly report received, in addition to the earlier communicated USD 500 000,

an additional share holder loan of USD 250 000. The Company has also been able

to reduce costs, for example in conjunction with the sorting test, and recovered

certain reserved funds. With the cash at hand and planned payments the Company

has liquidity until mid-November.



The Company have been informed from its the major shareholder Lau Su Holding AB

("Majority owner") that they are continuing the split-up of their shareholding

in Nordic Mines amongst the Majority owner's original investors.



The Company has engaged Pareto Securities as financial advisor regarding the

larger financing and the Company continues to evaluate different financing

options where both equity and debt is considered.



For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit; www.nordicmines.com



Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in

Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in

the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting

regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share



has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. Also refer

to www.nordicmines.com



