XPO Logistics Schedules Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call for Thursday, November 3, 2016

GREENWICH, Conn. - October 7, 2016 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold

its third quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 3, 2016, at

8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market

close on November 2 and made available on www.xpo.com.



Access information:

Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756

International callers: +1-201-689-7817

Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors



A replay of the conference will be available until December 3, 2016, by calling

toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial

+1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13646916. Additionally, the call will be

archived on www.xpo.com/investors.



About XPO Logistics, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of

cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the

world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology

and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 88,000 employees and 1,440

locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their

goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two

reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its

business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.

XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European

headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com



Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Tavio Headley, +1-203-930-1602

tavio.headley(at)xpo.com









