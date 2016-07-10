XPO Logistics Schedules Third Quarter 2016 Conference Call for Thursday, November 3, 2016

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GREENWICH, Conn. - October 7, 2016 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold
its third quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 3, 2016, at
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market
close on November 2 and made available on www.xpo.com.
Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors
A replay of the conference will be available until December 3, 2016, by calling
toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial
+1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13646916. Additionally, the call will be
archived on www.xpo.com/investors.
About XPO Logistics, Inc.
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of
cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the
world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology
and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 88,000 employees and 1,440
locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their
goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two
reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its
business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.
XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European
headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com
Contact:
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Tavio Headley, +1-203-930-1602
tavio.headley(at)xpo.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://xpologistics.com
Date: 10/07/2016 - 14:30
Language: English
News-ID 499416
Character count: 2180
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: XPO Logistics, Inc.
Stadt: Greenwich
Number of hits: 56
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.789
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|8
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|289
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.