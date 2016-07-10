       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Minister Bains Issues Innovation Challenge to Mississauga Board of Trade

Government and the private sector must boost spending on people, technology and companies

(firmenpresse) - MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

In a period of low economic growth, the prosperity of the middle class will be based on the investments, strategies and partnerships that make Canada a global centre for innovation. To drive economic growth through innovation, Canada needs to develop the skills and talent of its people, help innovative start-ups grow into globally competitive companies and develop technologies that have the potential to transform all industries.

This is the message that the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, delivered today to private and public sector leaders at the . In his remarks, Minister Bains emphasized the need for both government and the private sector to make smart investments in three key areas:

Minister Bains also outlined how the Government's will create the conditions that result in well-paying jobs for the middle class, growth across all industries and an improved quality of life for all Canadians. He concluded by challenging the business community to spend more on research and development as well as on people development.

Quote

"There is no better place to talk about innovation than Mississauga, which is a reflection of the broader Canadian economy. The region includes a wide range of industry sectors that drive employment and innovation. They include life sciences, aerospace, automotive parts, information technology, clean technology, as well as food and beverages. More than 70 Fortune 500 companies have a presence in Mississauga. For this reason, the success of the country depends on the economic health of this region."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Philip Proulx
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation,
Science and Economic Development
343-291-2500

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777



http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO


