Prolacta Bioscience(R) Supports the National Coalition for Infant Health Policy Summit

Scott Eaker, VP Quality and Regulatory, Addressed the Human Milk Quality and Safety Panel

(firmenpresse) - CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- ®, the nation's leading provider of human milk-based nutritional products for hospital neonatal intensive care units (NICU), supported and participated in the 2016 Infant Health Policy Summit hosted by the Institute for Patient Access and National Coalition for Infant Health. The summit, held Sept. 15 in Washington, D.C., explored human milk safety, and patient access issues facing the nation's most vulnerable premature infants and their families.

Prolacta's Vice President of Quality and Regulatory, Scott Eaker, participated in the panel, "Preemie Nutrition: A Discussion About Human Milk Quality and Safety." He was joined by leading experts including Maushumi Assad, M.D., Neonatologist, Connecticut Children's Medical Center; Mitchell Goldstein, M.D., Medical Director, National Coalition for Infant Health; and, Stephanie Vaughan, President, The Morgan Leary Vaughan Foundation. To view a clip from the panel visit .

Policy Summit attendees also included individual health care providers, congressional leaders and staff, representatives from national nursing and physician organizations, and national and regional preemie parent organizations.

"Prolacta was honored to participate in the Policy Summit and support the Institute for Patient Access and National Coalition for Infant Health," said Scott Elster, President and CEO of Prolacta Bioscience. "Our goal is to continually advance the quality and safety standards for donor milk screening, testing and processing to ensure the well-being of the critically ill preemies who rely on life-saving human milk-based neonatal nutritional products."

With an accomplished scientific team from the human blood plasma industry, Prolacta has invested millions in the research and development of proprietary testing, screening protocols, and pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing facilities. Modeling its stringent safety criteria for breast milk donation to that of plasma and blood, it has developed, validated and implemented numerous one-of-a-kind screening tests of donor milk to ensure quality and safety. Prolacta is the first and only company in the industry that can identify exactly whose milk is in its products, thanks to its proprietary DNA matching technology.

Prolacta Bioscience, Inc. is a privately held life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk®. The company pioneered the development of human milk-based neonatal nutritional products to meet the needs of critically ill, premature infants in the NICU. Prolacta leads the industry in the quality and safety of nutritional products made from breast milk and operates the first and only pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing facility for the processing of human breast milk. For more information please visit .

