Canada and Ontario Invest in Infrastructure at Sheridan College

$12.5-million investment will expand research and foster innovation

(firmenpresse) - OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Government of Canada values the role of post-secondary institutions as they help equip young Canadians with the education and training they need for future careers that will help them join a strong, healthy middle class. Today's $12.5-million investment at Sheridan College will do just that by fostering the training needed for the well-paying middle-class jobs of today and tomorrow.

The funding was announced today by the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Amrit Mangat, MPP for Mississauga-Brampton South.

The Government of Canada's aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. This investment exemplifies that vision in action.

Sheridan College will use the funding for its Partnering Across Boundaries project. The project focuses on strengthening academic and municipal collaboration on district energy, a centralized system of energy production that improves energy efficiency, allows for more flexible fuel options, and decreases life-cycle and building costs. Sheridan College is working on district energy systems at its Oakville and Brampton campuses, with the goal of demonstrating how its design and expertise can be used across Canada. Of the total project investment of $21.39 million, $9.88 million will be provided by the Government of Canada, the Province of Ontario will contribute $2.62 million and Sheridan College will provide $8.89 million.

In total, universities and colleges throughout Ontario will receive more than $1.9 billion from the Government of Canada, the provincial government, the institutions themselves and private donors. Federal funding will be allocated through the , which will enhance and modernize research facilities on Canadian campuses and improve the environmental sustainability of these facilities.

As a result of these investments, students, professors and researchers will work in state-of-the-art facilities that advance the country's best research. They will collaborate in specially designed spaces that support lifelong learning and skills training. They will work in close proximity with partners to turn discoveries into products or services. In the process, they will train for-and invent-the high-value jobs of the future. And their discoveries will plant the seeds for the next generation of innovators.

That is how the Strategic Investment Fund will jump-start a virtuous circle of innovation, creating the right conditions for long-term growth that will yield benefits for generations to come.

Ontario is making the largest investment in public infrastructure in the province's history-about $160 billion over 12 years-which is supporting 110,000 jobs every year across the province with projects such as hospitals, schools, roads, bridges and transit. Since 2015, the Province has announced support for more than 475 projects that will keep people and goods moving, connect communities and improve quality of life. To learn more about infrastructure projects in your community, go to Ontario.ca/BuildON.

Quotes

"This once-in-a-generation investment by the Government of Canada is a historic down payment on the government's vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and start-up companies into global successes. This investment will create conditions that are conducive to innovation and long-term growth, which will in turn keep the Canadian economy globally competitive."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"This investment will support an innovative demonstration project that will position Sheridan College as a leader in environmental stewardship. This more efficient way to heat and cool buildings not only will be more cost effective and cleaner but will also demonstrate state-of-the-art design principles that can be used across the country."

- John Oliver, Member of Parliament for Oakville

"Through strategic investments like this one, the Government of Canada is promoting energy innovation that is crucial to moving Brampton forward. I am proud to see Sheridan College continuing to build a stronger, more innovative future in partnership with students, the community and our government. I am proud to support projects that create economic growth and build Brampton up."

- Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South

"Our government is proud to support this important project, which will give Sheridan College students access to renewed and upgraded facilities with district energy and combined heat and power systems. We know that providing access to high-quality education and training facilities is critical to building the highly skilled workforce we need to support good jobs and economic growth for today and tomorrow, and this investment will help us to do it."

- Amrit Mangat, MPP for Mississauga-Brampton South

"The Partnering Across Boundaries project evolved from our award-winning Integrated Energy and Climate Master Plan, which aims to reduce energy and carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2020. With this funding, we will work with our local municipalities to share our district energy expertise and develop a model for academic-municipal collaboration that can be shared nationwide."

- Dr. Jeff Zabudsky, President and Vice-Chancellor, Sheridan College

Quick facts

Associated links

Follow Minister Bains on social media.

Twitter:

Contacts:



Philip Proulx

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation,

Science and Economic Development

343-291-2500



Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

343-291-1777





Allison Buchan-Terrell

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Advanced Education

and Skills Development

416-314-5475



Tanya Blazina

Communications Branch

Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development

416-325-2746





More information:

http://https://www.ic.gc.ca/



PressRelease by

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Government of Ontario

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/07/2016 - 15:00

Language: English

News-ID 499419

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada and Government of Ontario

Stadt: OAKVILLE, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease