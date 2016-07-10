Canada Gains Expanded Access to Mexico for Beef

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of International Trade, announced today that the Government of Canada has secured expanded market access for Canadian beef and beef products of all ages to Mexico, consistent with recommendations from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). The expanded access will allow for open trade in beef, and beef products throughout North America.

The announcement comes as Minister MacAulay wraps-up his first official visit to Mexico where he met with Mexican Secretary of Agriculture Jose Calzada to build on the two countries' long standing partnership in agricultural trade. They discussed areas of opportunity to increase the competitiveness of their agricultural sectors. Minister MacAulay also provided opening remarks at the Canada Beef Inc. Gala Dinner where he promoted the Canada Beef brand by emphasizing Canada's safe, high-quality and sustainably produced beef.

Quick Facts

Quotes

"Canada is pleased with Mexico's commitment to restore access for Canadian beef. It is an important milestone which underscores the strength of our bilateral agricultural trade relationship with Mexico. This expanded access, based on sound scientific principles, will create new opportunities to export even more high-quality Canadian beef to Mexico while putting more money in the pockets of farmers and help grow the middle class."

- Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, P.C., M.P., Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Mexico is an essential market for our farmers, and when they export more, Canadians and our middle class benefit. Canada is extremely pleased the Mexican market is open to more Canadian beef and beef products. This increased access is a testament to the stronger economic relationship between our two countries and I look forward to building on this success with Mexico."

- Honourable Chrystia Freeland, P.C., M.P., Minister of International Trade

"Mexico has consistently been a top tier destination for the export of Canadian beef products. I am very pleased it was possible for the Canadian government to complete on schedule the technical negotiations that were required for the full resumption of normalized trade. Each enhancement in export market access leads to increased value for the Canadian livestock and meat sector."

- Joe Reda, Canadian Meat Council President

