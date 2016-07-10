MEN Participation in Obsolescence Working Group of CNA/Cluster Bahntechnik

(PresseBox) - Increasing requirements of modern trains and a rising cost pressure caused by obsolescence problems prompted the CNA/Cluster Bahntechnik to found a working group, which wants to contribute with standardized guidelines for customers and suppliers to decrease costs. The CNA member MEN is now actively contributing its long-standing experience in obsolescence management.

Avoidance of Obsolescence Problems in Railways

The working group, which was initiated in the advisory board of Cluster Bahntechnik in 2014, aims at avoiding obsolescence issues respectively their consequences for the development of future railway systems. At least 25 representatives from different companies and organizations, including operators, suppliers and system integrators are already pulling together.

The guideline for the strategic obsolescence management, which is already available as a draft, describes the different points of view of the involved company?s working units and is planned to be ratified at this year?s Innotrans in September.

Key elements of the guideline are for example transparent life cycle information, consideration of follow-up and maintenance cost in combination with investment costs and life cycle management as a holistic approach.

More information like participants, dates, etc. can be found on the subpage Arbeitskreise / Obsoleszenz at the homepage of Cluster Bahntechnik under www.cluster-bahntechnik.de.



?Reliable Embedded Computing for a World in Motion.?

Since its founding in 1982, MEN Mikro Elektronik has focused on innovation, reliability and flexibility to develop and produce standard and custom computing solutions that employ the highest technology levels. The company - with approx. 300 employees worldwide - provides a robust offering of highly reliable embedded COTS boards and devices widely used in extreme environmental conditions found in mobile, industrial and safety-critical applications.



- Safe computers and systems certifiable up to SIL 4 and DAL-A

- Robust built-to-order box PCs

- Panel PCs for HMIs and digital signage

- Pre-configured built-to-order 19? systems

- Rugged CompactPCI boards and systems

- Network components in compact box format or 40 HP format

- Robust computer-on-modules for individual system designs

For individual requirements, starting with development through design-in and beyond, MEN provides its customers with advice and support as well as with system design, configuration and environmental qualification in accordance with industry standards.

The company?s core competencies encompass x86 and RISC processor architectures, development rules for safe applications, analog I/O design, FPGA technology and Windows, Linux and real-time operating systems. Additional expertise includes RAMS and obsolescence management as well as the development of computing hardware for operation in harsh and extreme environmental conditions. Development, production and on-site testing laboratories guarantee traceability and high-quality products.

MEN Mikro Elektronik?s computer solutions are used in harsh mission- and safety-critical environments found in the transportation (rail & public transport, off-road & heavy vehicles, aerospace, marine) and industrial (automation, power & energy, medical) markets.

The company is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 (environment), EN 9100 (aerospace) and IRIS (railway) quality management systems, provides systems according to ISO 7637-2 (road traffic) requirements and is a member of several industry associations, consortiums and alliances, including VITA and PICMG.

MEN Mikro Elektronik is a member of:

- AMD Fusion Partner Program

- ARINC (Aeronautical Radio Incorporated)

- BavAIRia (Cluster for innovative aerospace technology in Bavaria)

- CAN in Automation

- CNA (Center for Transportation & Logistics Neuer Adler e.V.)

- NXP Design Alliance

- Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance

- Open Source Automation Development Lab (OSADL)

- PCI-SIG (Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group)

- PICMG (PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group)

- USB-IF (Universal Serial Bus Implementers Forum, Inc.)

- VITA (VMEbus International Trade Association)

- Wind River Partner Eco System





