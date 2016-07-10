       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Oil & Gas


Resolute Energy Corporation Completes Closing of Delaware Basin Acquisition and Private Offering of Preferred Stock

ID: 499425
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) (the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced acquisition of certain oil and gas properties located in Reeves County, Texas, for an aggregate purchase price of $135.0 million. The acquisition was financed in part with proceeds received from the previously announced private offering of shares of 8 1/8% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock of the Company, which also closed today. The Company sold a total of 62,500 shares of the convertible preferred stock, which includes 7,500 shares issued in connection with the exercise by the initial purchaser of its over-allotment option. Total net proceeds from the sale of the convertible preferred stock, before offering expenses, was approximately $60.0 million.

Resolute is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of oil and gas properties, with a particular emphasis on liquids focused, long-lived onshore U.S. opportunities. Resolute's properties are located in the Paradox Basin in Utah and the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico.

HB Juengling
Vice President - Investor Relations Resolute Energy Corporation
303-534-4600



Keywords (optional):

resolute-energy-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/07/2016 - 15:52
Language: English
News-ID 499425
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Resolute Energy Corp
Stadt: DENVER, CO


Number of hits: 55

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Oil & Gas




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.790
Registriert Heute: 8
Registriert Gestern: 8
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 255


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z