North American Energy Partners Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- North American Energy Partners Inc. ("NAEP" or "the Company") (TSX: NOA)(NYSE: NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2016, on the evening of Tuesday, November 1, 2016, after market close. Following the release of its financial results, NAEP will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

About the Company

North American Energy Partners Inc. () is the premier provider of heavy construction and mining services in Canada. For more than 50 years, NAEP has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies, with a principal focus on the Canadian Oil Sands. The Company maintains one of the largest independently owned equipment fleets in the region.

North American Energy Partners Inc.
David Brunetta, CPA, CMA
Director, Investor Relations
(780) 969-5574



http://www.nacg.ca



published by: Marketwired
Date: 10/07/2016
Firma: North American Energy Partners Inc.
Stadt: EDMONTON, ALBERTA


0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z