Sales Coaching Company Teknosell to work with Scania in 69 countries in context of Next Generation Truck Range

(firmenpresse) - October 7, 2016  Teknosell has secured a major contract with commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania to expand training of their global salesforce in connection with the Next Generation Scania Truck Range, which was officially launched on Tuesday, August 23rd.



Teknosell is a professional coaching and training organisation, founded in Sweden, specializing in sales, customer service and product launch training programs using a newly developed method. With Scania having invested 20 billion SEK in the Next Generation Scania Truck Range, the biggest launch in the truck manufacturers 125-year history, Teknosells CEO Kristian Rosvall looks forward to expanding the cooperation.



We have been coaching Scanias sales force across the globe for the past year to prepare them for the big launch. By preparing every individual salesperson in this way, Scania is truly breaking new ground in how new products and services are launched to the global market. With the extension of the program that now becomes official, we will continue coaching Scania´s staff after the actual launch and expand the scope to cover 26 languages in 69 markets.



Traditional product and sales training typically involves group and in-class sessions, which are costly and logistically challenging when it comes to large-scale businesses such as Scania. To overcome these challenges, Teknosell coaches staff using an innovative and unique training solution developed in close collaboration with Scania over the last several years.



We knew that we had to employ an individual approach to bring up the skills of sales staff to a desired level and prepare them to sell something completely new. It was a challenge to design a training program that would reach out to each participant while being scalable on a global level. Today we are able to simultaneously train thousands of participants in different languages all over the world. We can do all this while giving individual feedback on a weekly basis, carefully pacing our programs and maintaining management commitment. This way we manage to gradually align staff training objectives with the companys vision, in a very down-to-earth way. said Kristian Rosvall.





For a global enterprise, it is certainly a challenge to coordinate training to ensure that a large target group of employees receive uniform training. Teknosell accomplishes this through coaching our salesforce in local languages which is a prerequisite for results. Their method enables us to reach thousands of sales representatives around the world on a weekly basis and to measure results and progress on an individual level. This is something we value, said Eric Ljunggren, Sales Development Manager at Scania.



The method has been validated through cooperation with Scania in a gradually increasing number of markets over several years, and feedback from markets has been encouraging. In Spain, one of the markets running the program for the longest time, 94% of surveyed sales managers were positive towards the program in an evaluation after completing 18 months.



We believe that our method is simply a smarter way of training people in large corporations. For years I have seen that managers are fed up with one-off training events that do nothing to change every day behaviour of their staff. Scania saw the need of a more efficient way of training their sales and service organization, and I think our international cooperation with them is a great example of how our method can help global businesses achieve their goals.



According to Rosvall, expansion and establishing a strategic position in the global market are two main objectives for Teknosell in the near future.





