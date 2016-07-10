Bigleaf Networks Teams Up With Innovative Business Solutions to Present at MSPWorld Fall Conference 2016

Bigleaf and IBS Bring Cloud-first SD-WAN to Managed Service Providers at One of Industry's Largest Events

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND, OR and CASTLE ROCK, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/07/16 -- As SD-WAN continues to build momentum, and have partnered to bring Bigleaf's Cloud-first SD-WAN solution to MSPs during the upcoming (October 9-11, Las Vegas, NV). Bigleaf's SD-WAN platform, which enables MSPs to create successful cloud strategies, will be highlighted at the Innovative Business Solutions Booth during the show.

"MSPs are at the perfect crossroads of handling the LAN and the Cloud needs for their clients," said Joel Mulkey, founder and CEO of Bigleaf. "We're excited to show them the power that Bigleaf brings to the missing piece in the middle, the WAN and Internet path. With Bigleaf's powerful technology, our MSP partners have all the visibility and control they need for successful Cloud migrations and deployments. Add in the support and insight they get from Innovative and it's a strong formula for success."

Bigleaf's unique Cloud-first SD-WAN platform, that optimizes Internet and cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection and adapting QoS in real-time, is the perfect complement to the experience and insight of the IBS team in supporting MSPs across North America. MSPs partnering with Bigleaf and IBS gain access to the most innovative and valuable tools to design cloud strategies for their end customers.

"As Cloud solutions are becoming more relevant for businesses of all sizes, SD-WAN will continue to shape our industry," said Jed Kenzy, Innovative Business Co-Founder. "The partnership between Bigleaf and Innovative has allowed our downline of MSPs to help route their cloud services and save their customer's money, while taking advantage of lower cost bandwidth solutions."

Bigleaf Networks is the intelligent networking service that optimizes Internet and cloud performance by dynamically choosing the best connection based on real-time usage and diagnostics. Inspired by the natural architecture of leaves, the Bigleaf Cloud-first SD-WAN platform leverages redundant connections for optimal traffic re-routing, failover and load-sharing. The company is dedicated to providing a better Internet experience and ensuring peace of mind with simple implementation, friendly support and powerful technology. Founded in 2012, Bigleaf Networks is investor-backed, with service across North America. To learn more, visit or talk to Bigleaf at 1-888-244-3133.

Innovative Business Solutions is a Castle Rock, Colorado based telecommunications Master Agency specializing in providing resources for sales, provisioning, and customer care of telecommunications solutions for their partner base. Since 2008 Innovative has established itself as a leading Master Agency supporting nearly 500 partners coast to coast. Innovative has the tools and resources needed to help MSPs and VARs educate their customers on the different solutions available in their area. To learn more, visit or talk to Innovative at 720-407-2236.

